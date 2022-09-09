Buying ammo has been a headache for a few years now. A combination of supply chain issues, raw material shortages, and steady increases in first-time gun ownership have led to a lot of empty shelves. But thanks to the internet, you can, with a few exceptions, browse shelves across the country and find the best ammo deals in the Lower 48—so long as you know the online purchasing laws of your specific state.

Getting ammo when you need it is one thing, but what about saving money when you’re buying? For that, we’ve compiled this list of deals on specific products. We’ll keep it regularly updated with ammo that’s on sale at a given time. If you’re looking for a specific load and just want to scroll your options, AmmoSeek is our favorite place to find ammo online, as it lets you look through thousands of retailers. Here, we will mostly stick to the big retailers that offer specific sales or the ease of ship-to-store pickup.

Rifle

Rimfire

Shotgun

Rifle Ammo

While you may still be a skeptic about the .223 for deer hunting, plenty of hunters turn to it for deer, and it’s one of the standards when hog hunting. At 38%, it’s a pretty outrageous discount from one of the ammunition big names. You’re paying $25 for 20 rounds, $1.25/round.

An incredible deal? Not necessarily. But the 85-grain Copper Extreme Point bullets expand well and give you nice oversized impact diameter to put your animal down quick. $41.99 for 20 rounds, $2.10/round.

If you’re looking for a cheaper .243 Win. round, at 13% off, a box of 20 from Federal will set you back $27.49, $1.37/round. That V-Max bullet gives you good, consistent expansion to deal with whatever varmint you’re after.

Remington Core-Lokts are about as classic a cartridge as you’ll find, not the least because they’re already quite affordable. In this 7mm Rem. Mag., you’re getting the classic Core-Lokt bullets in 150-grain. At 13% off, you’re paying $50 for a box of 20, $2.50/round.

More Deer Season XP on sale, this time it’s with a 150-grain Extreme Point, polymer tipped bullet in a .300 Win. Mag. Right now it’s $52 for a box of 20, $2.60/round.

Federal’s Terminal Ascent bullets are a standout, with flat trajectories, nice long range accuracy, and a polymer tip for expansion at lower velocities. Right now, a box of 20 is on sale for $46.99, putting you at $2.35 a round, which is significantly cheaper than even buying a 200-round case.

Rimfire Ammo

Nothing better than when something already affordable goes on sale. At $27.99 for a 222-round box Winchester Super-X is around $0.12/round. If you’re small game hunting, that extra $10 off a box is a nice plus.

Shotgun Ammo

Long range, dense, and high velocity patterns, everything you want from a distance load. The extra performance comes from an aerodynamically stabilized wad. Get a box of 25 rounds for $21.99 while it’s on sale.