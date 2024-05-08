We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Some people collect shoes, I collect coolers. To the point where half of our basement storage room looks like you’ve walked into the camping section of Bass Pro Shops, with almost every Yeti cooler along with a handful of others thrown in there for good measure. It’s pretty bad (or good, depending on how you look at it). All that to say, I know a thing or two about what makes a good cooler.

While I’ve definitely drank the Yeti Kool-Aid—I’m a brand loyalist through and through—I’m also a firm believer that Yeti isn’t the end-all-be-all of coolers. A.k.a. there are absolutely other coolers out there that are equally as good. And I, to the betrayal of my trusty Roadie, even own some of them.

Below are the best Yeti cooler alternatives, from brands like RTIC, Igloo, and Pelican. Whether you prefer a lightweight insulated backpack or a heavy-duty hard cooler, these are the standouts in ice retention and durability. Even better, a lot of these “knock-offs” are more affordable than the hundreds you’d spend on a Yeti.

RTIC vs. Yeti is arguably the biggest debate in the cooler world. If you’re team RTIC, the brand’s new Ultra-Light wheeled cooler is where it’s at. Much like the Yeti Tundra Haul, the smooth-rolling all-terrain wheels and ergonomic handle make it easy to tote around no matter how full it is. Plus, it’s significantly lighter than rotomolded coolers, so it’s a great option for long hauls.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly Yeti alternative, Igloo is likely going to be the most affordable option. At just $69 for the 54-quart Marine Ultra, it’s a fraction of the price. But it isn’t cheap in terms of how it works. Because of the built-in UV protection and rust-resistant stainless steel hardware designed to hold up to saltwater, it’s a fantastic boating or fishing cooler to keep your drinks cold and snacks dry. The grippy handles are easy to hold in wet conditions, and the molded cup holders are icing on the cake.

Pelican is famous for its top-of-the-line gun cases, but the brand also makes coolers. The result? A seriously rugged ice chest, rigged out with reinforced locking latches, an overmolded handle, and a freezer-grade gasket. As for how well it functions at keeping your beverages cold, we’d say the two inches of insulation speaks for itself.

If your motto is “the bigger, the better” when it comes to coolers, the 316 Series from popular camping brand Coleman should be at the top of your list. It comes in 62-, 65-, and even 100-quart sizes that can quite literally hold anything and everything you would want (including over 100 cans of your favorite beer). The heavy-duty wheels are a big bonus, as is the 250-pound capacity of the lid, which makes it a convenient seat when closed.

With a durable bear-resistant design and easy-to-lock molded tabs, the Cabela’s Polar Cap Equalizer cooler is ideal for camping. The foam insulation keeps it lightweight while also providing plenty of ice retention and the rope handles even have glow-in-the-dark tracers for nighttime use. I own this one and can attest to how heavy-duty it is—we’re big fans.

I love a good backpack cooler. And while the Yeti Hopper M20 is one of my favorites, I also own and love the IceMule Pro. Between the padded straps and thick yet lightweight Muleskin fabric, it’s comfortable to carry around for hours while keeping your hands free. Even cooler (pun intended), the welded seams, waterproof exterior, and zipper-less closure turn it into a floating pack—great for any excursion on the water.

The one thing that really stands about Bison is that all of their coolers are 100 percent American-made, from material sourcing to production. And the quality shows. The one-piece construction and 2-inch insulation keep everything inside nice and cold, while the bear-proof latches and drop-resistant exterior keep the cooler itself protected from the elements. At just 25 quarts, this Bison hard cooler is great for day trips, morning solo hunts, or afternoons on the boat.

As you may have gathered from the name, Grizzly coolers are Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee Certified bear-resistant. Whether you’re hunting, fishing, or camping, this durable rotomolded hard cooler will hold ice for days. It’s pressure-injected with 2 inches of environmentally-friendly insulation and features a well-sealed rubber gasket to help keep the cold in and the heat out. We also like the padded shoulder strap for comfortable carrying no matter where your adventures take you.

Meet the cooler that claims to be better than “Brand Y” in ice retention—it can keep ice frozen for up to a week straight. All of the Canyon cooler’s features were thoughtfully designed, too, from the dividers that can double as tables to the streamlined out-of-the-way latches. Plus, the boxy square design allows for more room inside to stock up on the drinks and snacks of your choosing.

