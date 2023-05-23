We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re hunting, hiking, or birding, a quality pair of binoculars is a must-have piece of gear. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your optics, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get the popular Bushnell PowerView 2 Binoculars for over half off at Amazon for just $46. That’s a savings of $54.

Made with an all-metal aluminum chassis, the PowerView 2 binoculars are some of the most rugged and durable you can buy. Even better, they have a folding prism roof design that makes them more compact than other binos out there. Plus, they feature an ergonomic rubber-coated grip for comfortable carrying and high-quality optics for crystal clear images even in low light.

The Bushnell binoculars are available on sale in the following specs: 10×42, 10×25, 10×50, 16×32, and 20×50.

This is likely a one-day only deal—so don’t hesitate if you want to grab a pair for yourself. Plus, check out more deals on top-rated Bushnell binoculars below. They’re available in a range of specs.

