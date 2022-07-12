Prime Day—Amazon’s mid-year Black Friday-style sale—is proving surprisingly fruitful for hunters this year. We’ve already covered the premium Maven CS. 1 Spotting Scope, which is on a serious $200 discount, but now there’s also a sizable selection of Bushnell optics on sale, as well. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump on some new optics, or just can’t help but stoke that flame of desire as you wait for fall, picking up quality glass on sale is about the most sound investment you can make.

In the sale you’ve got serious investment’s like the Equinox Z2 Monocular (up to 47% off), as well as a whole host of affordable binoculars, a great 20MP, low glow trail cam (44% off), and a rangefinder on decent discount (22% off). If you wanna checkout everything on sale, go here. Or shop through some of the best deals:

