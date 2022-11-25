The Best Deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday Sale 2022
Save on top-rated hunting and fishing gear at Cabela's right now
Cabela’s is known as the world’s foremost outfitter and for good reason—they sell quality hunting, fishing, and camping gear. That’s why you shouldn’t miss out on their Black Friday sales which feature some great gear at a fraction of the price. Cabela’s is offering significant sales on guns, bows, optics, tents, rods, reels, and more. If you’re looking for those Black Friday steals on hunting and fishing gear now is your chance. Here are some of our favorite deals at the Cabela’s Black Friday sale 2022 so far. Make sure to check back in throughout the day for more great sales.
Hunting Deals
- FOXPRO X1 Electronic Game Call for $349.98 (Save $90)
- RedHead Deer Trail Hunting Pack for $17.98 (Save $8)
- Cabela’s Bow and Rifle Pack for $111.98 (Save $38)
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $249.98 (Save $100)
- Cabela’s #5 Meat Grinder for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $169.98 (Save $30)
- Sitka GORE OPTIFADE Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Vest $149.18 (Save $49)
Trail Cam Deals
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Stealth Cam Reactor Wireless Trail Camera for $139.98 (Save $20)
Optics Deals
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)
- Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $300)
Fishing Deals
- Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo $79.98 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops Hellgrammite for $4.59 (Save 20%)