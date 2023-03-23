We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is the time of year to start thinking about fishing again. Since the weather can still be a tad unpredictable as winter wanes, it’s also the time to start thinking about picking up some new fishing apparel. Grundéns—a well-trusted brand that’s been making high quality fishing apparel for more than 100 years—is currently having its annual spring sale. Right now through April 1, you can save up to $150 on their popular jackets, fishing boots, and more.

We’ve rounded up the best deals at the sale below, from the coveted Grundéns rain gear to bibs every angler needs.

Fishing Jackets

Fishing Bibs

Fishing Pants and Shorts

Fishing Hoodies