Spring is the time of year to start thinking about fishing again. Since the weather can still be a tad unpredictable as winter wanes, it’s also the time to start thinking about picking up some new fishing apparel. Grundéns—a well-trusted brand that’s been making high quality fishing apparel for more than 100 years—is currently having its annual spring sale. Right now through April 1, you can save up to $150 on their popular jackets, fishing boots, and more.
We’ve rounded up the best deals at the sale below, from the coveted Grundéns rain gear to bibs every angler needs.
Fishing Jackets
- Neptune 103 Anorak for $75 (Save up to $25)
- Ballast Sherpa Jacket for $100 (Save $50)
- Tourney Jacket for $105 (Save up to $35)
- Transmit Jacket for $130 (Save up to $60)
- Forecast Insulated Jacket for $135 (Save $45)
- Downrigger Gore-Tex Jacket for $200 (Save $150)
- Women’s Charter Gore-Tex Jacket for $225 (Save $75)
- Windward Gore-Tex Infinium Insulated Jacket for $263 (Save $87)
- Buoy X Gore-Tex Jacket for $375 (Save $115)
- Gambler Gore-Tex Jacket for $413 (Save $137)
Fishing Bibs
- New Weather Watch Bib for $67 (Save up to $22)
- Women’s Petrus 118 Fishing Bibs for $78 (Save $28)
- Tourney Bib for $93 (Save $30)
- Transmit Bib for $142 (Save $45)
- Downrigger Gore-Tex for $209 (Save up to $140)
- Charter Gore-Tex Bib for $224 (Save $75)
Fishing Boots and Footwear
- Deck-Boss Sandal for $40 (Save up to $25)
- Leather Captain’s sandal for $40 (Save $30)
- Deck-Boss Ankle Boot for $82 (Save up to $27)
- Women’s Deck-Boss Ankle Boot for $82 (Save up to $27)
- SeaKnit Boat Shoe for $85 (Save $34)
- 12” Deck Boot for $97 (Save up to $33)
- Deviation 6” Ankle Boot for $101 (Save up to $34)
- Freeboard Wool Chukka for $101 (Save $30)
- Freeboard Leather Chukka for $105 (Save $35)
Fishing Pants and Shorts
- Women’s Sidereal Shorts for $45 (Save $15)
- Gaff 7” Shorts for $56 (Save $18)
- Gaff 11” Shorts for $60 (Save $20)
- Weather Watch Pant for $63 (Save Up to $21)
- Women’s Weather Watch Pant for $63 (Save up to $21)
- Sidereal Boardshorts for $63 (Save $25)
- Trident Pant for $63 (Save $27)
- Gaff Pant for $74 (Save $25)
- Sidereal Pant for $75 (Save $25)
- Neptune Thermal Pant for $86 (Save up to $28)
Fishing Hoodies
- Wordmark Hoodie for $48 (Save $15)
- Women’s Maris Hoodie for $60 (Save $10)
- Solstrale Pro Hoodie for $75 (Save $25)
- Women’s Wordmark Hoodie for $75 (Save $15)
- Bering Sea Hoodie for $90 (Save $30)