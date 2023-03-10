We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Camping gadgets are devices or tools designed to make camping more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable. They can range from simple tools such as a camp seat and water filtration system to more complex items like camp kitchens and satellite communicators. These gadgets can be used for a variety of camping activities, such as cooking, safety, and entertainment. Many of these products are designed to be lightweight, compact, and durable, making them easy to pack and transport. But no matter the gadget, it should serve you a purpose in the woods. Here are the best camping gadgets you need for this summer.

How We Made Our Picks

Choosing the best camping gadgets was a slightly daunting task. After all, a quick internet search will show that there is a never-ending list of gadgets and gear, all of which claim they will improve the camping experience. I researched items from well-established companies and personally tested them in order to reach my conclusions. I evaluated products using the following criteria:

Quality

I chose camping gadgets that were durable and reliable. These items will last through many seasons. Camping exposes our gear to rain, UV radiation, dirt, and more. I recommended gadgets that will survive in harsh conditions.

Purpose

Part of the camping experience is leaving behind all the “stuff” you don’t need. Each gadget recommended fills an important and unique niche without being extra weight. These are all items that have improved my camping trips.

Best Camping Gadgets: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Way to Clean Water: MSR AutoFlow XL 10-Liter Backcountry Gravity Water Filter

Key Features

Purpose: Water purification

Water purification Weight: 16.2 oz

16.2 oz Size: 7 x 11 x 3 inches

7 x 11 x 3 inches Materials: Plastic, hollow fiber filter

Pros

Large volume filter

Easy to use

No pumping or mechanical parts required

Cons

Bulky for backpacking

The MSR AutoFlow XL Gravity Filter is easy to use and does a good job of filtering large amounts of water. To use this purifier, simply fill the 10-liter bag with water from a creek, river, or lake. Then hang the bag on a tree, tent, or vehicle or set it down on its protected bottom. Water will automatically drain through a silicon straw and then through the hollow fiber filter. Position a clean water bottle or vessel below the filter and watch the clean water exit. This filter removes bacteria, protozoa, and small particles. With gravity doing the work, the MSR AutoFlow XL has a filtration rate of 1.75 liters per minute.

Since it filters so much water and is a little bulky, this gadget might be a little overkill for solo backpackers or ultralight hikers. If you want something smaller, take a look at my suggestions for the best water purifiers. However, this device is perfect for base campers, families, or groups who need large amounts of water filtered at once.

Key Features

Purpose: Hygiene

Hygiene Weight: 1.9 lbs

1.9 lbs Size: 8.7 x 15.4 x 4.7 inches

8.7 x 15.4 x 4.7 inches Materials: Plastic

Pros

Packable

No batteries or electricity needed

Convenient

Cons

Limited to 10L

Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you need to be dirty. Decathlon’s pressure solar shower is compact and easy to use. Not only was the shower handy for personal hygiene, but also great for spraying down muddy gear, pets, and boats. What’s better is that you don’t need to bring a bucket for the water or use batteries like in similar products. Simply fill the soft bag with water and let it heat up in the sun. There is a temperature gauge to monitor its progress. Once warm, lift and push the hand pump 25 to 30 times. Pressurized water comes out when you squeeze the nozzle. For privacy, attach the shower head via the velcro straps in the Quechua 2 Second Pop Up Shower Tent.

Best Solar and Best Backup Power: Anker Solar Generator 767 with Panels

Key Features

Purpose: Solar power and battery

Solar power and battery Weight: 67 lbs

67 lbs Size: 20.67 x 9.84 x 15.55 inches

20.67 x 9.84 x 15.55 inches Materials: Lithium-ion battery

Pros

Quiet

Impressive energy capability

Easy to use

Cons

Expensive

The Anker Solar Generator 767 is a literal powerhouse. This amazing tool provides battery power to run and charge electronics, power your RV, or run appliances at your campsite. The 767 is the largest capacity battery in Anker’s PowerHouse line of power stations. With a 2048 Wh capacity and 2000 W output, this innovative camping gadget can run 99 percent of your appliances, including refrigerators, microwaves, and power tools. Without recharging, a camper could power a portable fridge, charge a drone, charge four phones, and run an LED light together for three days.

This is the perfect gadget for van lifers, car campers, overlanders, and those camping for a week or more. Customers can purchase the PowerHouse battery alone or with solar panels, and if you want even more energy storage, a battery expansion pack is also available.

The generator is compact and user-friendly but heavy (64 lbs). Fortunately, it comes with a retractable handle and wheel for rolling. In addition, this generator is pricey—making it most useful for those who regularly need backup power or those like me who are going to have it double as a camping gadget and backup power for essentials in my home.

Most Innovative: Zoleo Satellite Communicator

Key Features

Purpose: Out-of-service-range communication, weather updates, location tracking, and SOS

Out-of-service-range communication, weather updates, location tracking, and SOS Weight: 5.3 oz

5.3 oz Size: 3.58 x 2.6 x 1.06 inches

3.58 x 2.6 x 1.06 inches Materials: Lithium-ion battery, plastic/rubber casing

Pros

Intuitive

Convenient

Reliable

Cons

Cell phone needed

The Zoleo satellite communicator is a small box that connects via Bluetooth to your phone to provide the ability to text, email, and contact emergency services in the backcountry. This offers peace of mind when camping out of cell range, traveling cross country, and backpacking off the grid. The app allows you to send emails and text messages even when you are out of cell phone service by using the data iridium satellite network.

The number of allowed characters in a message is limited. As a result, this isn’t a great business tool for long emails or images, but it’s perfect for quick check-ins. My biggest concern prior to testing this device was what to do if my cell phone died. Without a screen, I worried that the device would be useless if my phone ran out of battery. While it’s true the app is needed to send long messages, I was still able to send prewritten check-in messages, my location, and access the SOS button/services without my phone.

The device itself is more affordable upfront than many of its direct competitors, but users should know that it needs a monthly subscription service to work.

Best for Car: Yakima EXO OpenRange Deluxe

Key Features

Purpose: Camp kitchen and storage

Camp kitchen and storage Weight: 67 lbs

67 lbs Size: 31 x 18 x 18 inches

31 x 18 x 18 inches Materials: Plastic box with metal side table and bamboo table

Pros

Convenient

Durable

Space Saving – can transport outside the vehicle

Cons

Expensive

Mounts to Yakima ExoSystem only

The Yakima Exo OpenRange Deluxe Camp Kitchen is the best camping gadget for your car. This rugged and well-thought-out box attaches to Yakima’s ExoSystem hitch base. It allows campers to transport their camp kitchen outside the vehicle, which means more space inside for all your gear.

The system includes a storage box, a bamboo wooden side table, a metal side table, and a 2-burner propane stove. In addition, it has a removable sink and cutting board. This makes for a fully functional camp kitchen that attaches to the rear of your vehicle. If you don’t want it to hang off your car, a freestanding leg kit is sold separately. The system is fantastic, but it comes at a price. This kit is a must-have for campers who are already utilizing the EcoSystem hitch base and are streamlining their camp system for full efficiency. If the Yakima Exo OpenRange Deluxe is out of your price range, there are many budget friendly camp kitchens available. However, unlike the OpenRange Deluxe, these budget options need to be stored in your vehicle and are likely not as durable.

Best for Men: Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair

Key Features

Purpose: Camp seat

Camp seat Weight: 15.2 lbs

15.2 lbs Size: 37 x 13 x 9 inches

37 x 13 x 9 inches Materials: Steel frame and 600D polyester quilted seat

Pros

Comfortable

Carrying case

Roomy cup holder

Cons

Heavy

This roomy camping couch has two wide seats that are soft and durable. The adjustable armrests come with large insulated cup holders that are big enough to hold a 1 L Nalgene water bottle as well as a slot for your phone. The seat material is durable 600D polyester in a quilted pattern that makes it soft and warm. It is a bit heavy, and the chair is low and reclined, but Kelty sells a taller version as well.

Best for Women: Therm-a-rest Z Seat

Key Features

Purpose: Insulative seating pad

Insulative seating pad Weight: 2 oz

2 oz Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 13 inches when folded and 13 x 16 inches open

2.5 x 2.5 x 13 inches when folded and 13 x 16 inches open Materials: Closed cell foam

Pros

Lightweight

Portable

No inflation necessary/Easy to use

Cons

Not as comfortable as a camp chair

The Therm-a-Rest Z seat is a popular gadget for backpacking enthusiasts due to its lightweight and foldable design. Hikers can pull the seat out for a snack break, stay clear of dirt and mud, and stay comfortable while doing so. In addition to its lightweight design, the Z seat is surprisingly rugged. This cushion is perfect when sitting on a picnic bench or substituting for an uncomfortable folding chair. The Z seat has an R-value of 2, so it will protect you from the cold or heat when placed on the ground.

Best for Beach: MacSports XL Heavy Duty Collapsible Outdoor Folding Wagon

Key Features

Purpose: Wagon

Wagon Weight: 21.25 lbs

21.25 lbs Size: 31 x 20 x 37 inches

31 x 20 x 37 inches Materials: Alloy steel frame, 600D denier fabric

Pros

Foldable

Large weight capacity

All terrain

Cons

Bulky even when folded

This helpful wagon can handle a load of up to 300 pounds and still navigate through sand. This version comes with a cargo net to keep everything in place as well as two water bottle holders on the exterior. The wheels swivel to easily push, pull, and turn. The handle locks in and out of place with a button and extends to allow adults to easily pull the wagon without it clipping their ankles. I use this to transport my cooler, chair, and beach bag without any issues. The 600D poly fabric is durable and easy to wash. For parents, this wagon can also transport little kids when they need a break from walking.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Camping Gadgets

Before buying a new camping gadget, there are a few things to consider to ensure you get a product that will fit your needs.

Purpose

Decide the purpose and function of the gadget and how it will be used. Do you need it? What problem does it solve? For example, if heading into the backcountry, it’s important to have a water filter to protect against water contaminants.

Size and Weight

Usually, space in a vehicle, tent, or RV is limited. Consider how much space the gadget takes up. This is especially important for backpacking.

Quality and Price

Camping gadgets come in a wide range of quality and price. If you are a frequent camper, it is likely worth it to pay extra for the quality gear. If you only camp once or twice a year, budget gear will likely do the job.

Compatibility

Many gadgets sync with systems you might already have. While I loved the Zoleo satellite communicator for its easy-to-use app and interface, if you already have a Garmin watch, you might want to consider the Garmin messenger for your communicator. Similarly, the Yakima OpenRange Deluxe is compatible with the Yakima hitch system.

FAQs

Q: How do I make my campsite fun? Camping gadgets can help make your campsite fun and comfortable. For example, grab your Therm-a-Rest Z seat and play some cards, circle around the fire in a cozy Kelty Loveseat, or head down to the beach with beach toys in the convenient MacSports wagon. If you’re looking for some great camping games and entertainment, check out our picks for summer camping gear. Q: How can I make my camping more relaxing? Camping becomes more relaxing when you bring some of the comforts of home. If you have the room, pack some items that will provide comfort and entertainment. For example, the Anker PowerHouse 767 can power a blender for a morning smoothie, run a stereo, and power a heater and lighting system. Similarly, you’ll be more relaxed after a warm shower with your Decathlon Pressure Solar Shower. Q: What should I not bring on a camping trip? Everyone has their own list of things to bring and not to bring on a camping trip. However, there are a few items that would probably be best left at home.

Perfumes and potent smells: Perfumes, smelly soaps, and foods can attract unwanted wildlife. Keep the smelly things away from camp to keep you and your tent-mates safe from wildlife encounters.

Valuables: It’s usually best to leave valuables like expensive electronics, jewelry, and clothing at home. They can be damaged outdoors or, in some cases, attract thieves.

Glass and/or breakable items: Leave things at home that are fragile in an outdoor environment. Choose camp dishes that are plastic over glass or ceramics.

The Best Camping Gadgets: Final Thoughts

Choosing a few good gadgets will make your camping experience comfortable, convenient, and fun. Whether it’s a comfy chair to cozy up by the fire, a satellite communicator to tell your loved ones you’re safe and sound, or a backup battery to power a mini fridge—the best camping gadgets will improve your outdoor experience.

