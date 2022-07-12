Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to find quality gear at a discounted price. You can find sales on all kinds of gear including spotting scopes, coolers, and pocket knives. CRKT is offering a wide range of deals on many of their everyday carry knives. There are discounts on various CRKT knife designs, styles, and purposes during Prime Day 2022—including some that are up to 36 percent off. Below are some of the best CRKT pocket knife deals that stood out to the Field & Stream gear team. Get your next EDC knife today.

Best Prime Day Deals on CRKT Pocket Knives

Our Top Picks

While all of the knives listed above are of great quality, we sifted through them to highlight our favorites. Here is a deeper dive on three of the best CRKT knives for sale this Prime Day.

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.53 inches

3.53 inches Overall Length: 8.75 inches

8.75 inches Weight: 6.20 oz.

The CRKT is an assisted open EDC knife that deploys fast and smooth. It has a lightweight and compact design that makes it ideal to carry on your person. The carbon stainless steel blade is durable and easy to keep sharp. The handle glass-reinforced nylon hand has grooves for a comfortable grip. It’s everything you need in an EDC knife.

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.06 inches

3.06 inches Overall Length: 7.13 inches

7.13 inches Weight: 2.6 oz.

The CRKT M16-14SFG folding knife is an all-around knife that can handle various tasks and situations. The 3.06 inch blade features a serrated edge that comes in handy when dealing with hard-to-cut objects. The automated liner safety adds an extra layer of protection and the titanium nitride finish improves corrosion resistance, making it an extremely durable knife. At 20 percent off, you can get the M16-14SFG for only $60 on Prime Day.

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.875 inches

3.875 inches Overall Length: 9.250 inches

9.250 inches Weight: 5.9 oz.

If you’re looking for an EDC knife with a bit of a bigger blade then the CRKT M16-14SFG is for you. The 3.875 inch gives a bit more blade without sacrificing the compact design. It has a fast deploying blade and the G10 handle provides a strong grip even in wet conditions. Plus all CRKT knives are backed by a lifetime warranty on manufacturing or material defects.

For more Prime Day 2022 savings, check out our favorite deals on Coleman gear, outdoor smartwatches, camp gear, and more.