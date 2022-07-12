Reliable water filtration or purification systems are invaluable in the backcountry. There are so many fantastic water filters on the market, each with unique benefits. While some may be easier to use, the LifeStraw is one of the lightest weight options available making it perfect for trail runners, emergency preparedness, and international travel.

Check Price LifeStraw Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness LifeStraw

The small, pen-like design makes it easy to toss into any bag or even wear around your neck. It is lightweight and can be bought individually or in packs of five. Since these filters can be stored indefinitely (even if you’ve used them a few times), they’re also perfect for an emergency or survival pack.

Each LifeStraw can filter up to 792 gallons (3,000 liters) of water while removing up to 99.9999% of bacteria (salmonella, E. Coli, cholera, etc.). It also can remove up to 99.9% of protozoa, including giardia. It is not necessary to use other purification methods in tandem with the LifeStraw because it is such an effective filtering device.

LifeStraw also makes water bottles, making it even easier to filter your water on the go.

For more Prime Day 2022 savings, check out our favorite deals on Coleman gear, outdoor smartwatches, pocket knives, camp gear, and more.