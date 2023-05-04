We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good pair of fishing pliers is essential for any angler. You can use them to cut line, remove hooks, or tie knots. And right now, the number one pair on Amazon is 40% off. That means you can get the Zacx fishing pliers and fish gripper set for just $17—the lowest price this year.

The corrosion-resistant aluminum fishing pliers work well in both saltwater and freshwater conditions, and even come with a bungee cord to clip to your waders so you can keep them close by at all times. They’re extremely lightweight yet heavy duty enough to easily and effortlessly cut through thick fishing line. People say they’re so versatile they can do the job of 5 tools in one. Plus, with the pliers, you’ll get an equally durable fish gripper that has an ergonomic foam handle.

The pliers have more than 12,300 positive reviews on Amazon. “I use these 3-4 times a week for 6 months in saltwater environment and never head out fishing without them,” one angler raves. “Holding up very well. Cuts braid of 10-30lbs like butter one-handed.”

A deal this good likely won’t last long so take advantage of the savings and grab these fishing pliers while you can. Then check out some of the other best fishing deals on Amazon our experts love.