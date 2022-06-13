One thing Dad will always understand is the value of a dollar, so it’s fitting that Bass Pro and Cabela’s put some great deals in their three day Father’s Day sale. Whether you’re looking for a last minute gift for Dad or want to grab yourself some gear on sale, they’ve got a ton of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment with good discounts right now.

The sale ends Wednesday, June 15, so you’ll want to grab these deals while you can. You can look through the entire Three Day Sale, but in the interest of time, we’ve compiled some of our favorite deals in the catalog.



A new fishing shirt: a perennial winner when you’re talking about Best Father’s Day Gifts. Some may say gifting one every year is “lazy.” Dad won’t care.

In our Best Pellet Smoker story, we tipped the Traeger Pro as the best for beginners, but not because it can’t handle serious smoking. The Traeger Pro Series is something Dad can grow into if he’s new to smoking. Both sizes can handle the game he might throw in it—though we suggest springing for the 780 because it’s got enough size to be the last pellet smoker he needs. And if dad’s already a pitmaster, a Traeger can be a more versatile, lower effort alternative to that stick burner he’s been using for years.

Dad might be a bit obsessive when it comes to keeping his gear safe. Follow in his footsteps, pick up a Pelican Double Rifle Case, and you’re set for life.

The Spinfisher VI was already our favorite budget surf fishing reel, but with markdowns up to 30% depending on your size and gear ratio, the bang for your buck is immense. The Spinfisher series has been around for a long time, and Penn has built its reputation on being the perfect all ’rounder. We love it for the strong drag, solid seals, and range of sizes, all of which are unbeatable for the price (and that’s before the discount!).

One of our writers recently put the Garmin Instinct Solar 2 through its paces, and came out loving the watch. What you may not love is the price tag…Garmin’s new model retails for $450. But last year’s model, the Garmin Instinct Solar (the original), is on sale for $300. What will you lose by buying the last generation model? Well, not much. It’ll do everything the new model does, with the main difference being the new model has better battery life. For $150 less while on sale, the old model gives you all the same GPS, fitness, and phone tracking.

If you’re buying for dad, he may want some satellite security but might not be the type to use a cutting edge smartwatch. A good ol’ fashioned handheld GPS is a great buy.

Shooting sporting clays in the Summer will do wonders for you in the Fall. If you want to get some work outside of the gun club, grab an electric trap thrower and set up some DIY clay shooting practice. You, or dad, will be thankful you did come Fall.

Season’s end is the perfect time to grab new decoys at a discount, even better when some of the best turkey decoys out there are the ones on sale. Everyone who got their bird is riding high, those that missed out are sulking. You, dear budget-minded reader, are saving valuable dollars by gearing up early.