Hunting Gear Guide 2017
Forty-four of our new favorite products for this fall. Plus, three other stories to help you gear up
Q.How do you go about choosing a puppy for a hunting companion?—PMACC60 ANSWER THIS QUESTION Q.What choke should I use for rabbit hunting with a 20 gauge and what size shot is best?—RayRay ANSWER THIS QUESTION
Some PVC pipe, string, and a bit of ingenuity can solve your storage problems
Don’t let boulders and unimpressive vistas ruin your time outdoors
Watch this video if you think shooting appliances with explosive material inside sounds like a good idea
Duck season may seem like a long way off, but it’s not too early to start training and conditioning your dog for that first retrieve
Use a cheap beer sleeve to fool suckermouths on topwater
Whether you’re hitting the farm pond or the river this season, don’t leave home without these essential smallmouth and largemouth patterns in your fly box