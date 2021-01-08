Hunting Gear

Best Goose Calls of 2022

Jun 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Shotgun Review: Beretta A300 Ultima

Jun 28, 2022 10:00 AM
How to Build Heavy Deer-Hunting Arrows On a Budget

Jun 27, 2022 2:36 PM
Camping

Gear Rx: How to Clean a Water Bladder

Jun 16, 2022 3:00 PM
Gear Rx: How to Repair Mesh Screens on Tents

Jun 9, 2022 3:00 PM
Gear RX: How to Clean a Backpacking Pack

Jun 2, 2022 3:00 PM
By Jul 06, 2022
Fishing

The Full Story of Spearfishing’s New Pending World Record Cubera Snapper

We spoke with spearfisherman and YouTuber Braden Sherron to get all the details of how he shot and landed the 137-pound monster

By Jul 05, 2022
Survival

Charter Boat Captain Falls Overboard, Swims 14 Miles Without Lifejacket

The captain was found by a group of anglers after surviving for nearly seven hours in the open water

By Jul 05, 2022
Survival

Back-to-Back Shark Attacks Kill Two Women in Egypt’s Red Sea

The attacks happened only hours apart and in close proximity of each other, taking the lives of a 68-year-old Austrian woman and a Romanian woman in her 40s

By Jul 04, 2022
Hunting

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk reveals how he gets the drop on tough public-land big-woods bucks—and shares a few opinions, pet peeves, and words of wisdom

Frog Days: Nothing Says Summer Like a Night of Chasing Croakers

 By

The author remembers his best frog hunt ever, with a middle-school buddy, a couple of gigs, and a pond full of bullfrogs—and poo

By Jul 02, 2022
Survival

Teenage Florida Girl Survives Shark Attack by Fighting Back

Addison Bethea, 17, and her brother punched and kicked the 9-foot shark to make their escape. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition

By Jul 01, 2022
Hunting

Recipe: Venison Buffalo Bites With Raspberry Rocket-Pop Drizzle

This year, get away from the usual burgers and dogs and bring some venison to the table

By Jul 01, 2022
Survival

Personal Locator Beacon Leads Rescuers to Hiker Mauled by Grizzly Bear in Wyoming

Authorities believe that the attack came as the result of a surprise encounter. Once located, the hiker was airlifted a Montana hospital

By Jul 01, 2022
Fishing

Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass

They strike hard and fight harder—plus they're great to eat. But can this invasive become one of the most popular sportfish in America?

By Jul 01, 2022
Fishing

F&S Classics: Can I Tell You Something?

In this week's selection from the archives, the author and a friend go fishing for bass—and consider the time they have left as outdoorsmen

By Jun 30, 2022
Fishing

15-Year-Old Angler Catches Rare All-White Catfish in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Edwards Tarumianz caught the unusual-looking catfish on a charter trip. It has a genetic condition affecting its pigmentation

By Jun 30, 2022
Conservation

Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Repeal Pittman-Robertson Act Excise Taxes

If passed, the bill could deprive state agencies of much-needed conservation dollars

By Jun 30, 2022
Conservation

Two Women Busted Trying to Smuggle 109 Live Animals Through Bangkok Airport

Authorities found two porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons, and 20 snakes stuffed inside the suspects' luggage

By Jun 29, 2022
Conservation

Watch: Oarfish Spotted Alive in the Great Barrier Reef for First Time Ever

The typically deep-sea-dwelling fish is rarely seen alive. It's the first time the species has been encountered alive in waters off of eastern Australia

