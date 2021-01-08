Latest
The Full Story of Spearfishing’s New Pending World Record Cubera Snapper
We spoke with spearfisherman and YouTuber Braden Sherron to get all the details of how he shot and landed the 137-pound monster
Charter Boat Captain Falls Overboard, Swims 14 Miles Without Lifejacket
The captain was found by a group of anglers after surviving for nearly seven hours in the open water
Back-to-Back Shark Attacks Kill Two Women in Egypt’s Red Sea
The attacks happened only hours apart and in close proximity of each other, taking the lives of a 68-year-old Austrian woman and a Romanian woman in her 40s
Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances
Steve Sherk reveals how he gets the drop on tough public-land big-woods bucks—and shares a few opinions, pet peeves, and words of wisdom
Frog Days: Nothing Says Summer Like a Night of Chasing Croakers
The author remembers his best frog hunt ever, with a middle-school buddy, a couple of gigs, and a pond full of bullfrogs—and poo
Teenage Florida Girl Survives Shark Attack by Fighting Back
Addison Bethea, 17, and her brother punched and kicked the 9-foot shark to make their escape. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition
Recipe: Venison Buffalo Bites With Raspberry Rocket-Pop Drizzle
This year, get away from the usual burgers and dogs and bring some venison to the table
Personal Locator Beacon Leads Rescuers to Hiker Mauled by Grizzly Bear in Wyoming
Authorities believe that the attack came as the result of a surprise encounter. Once located, the hiker was airlifted a Montana hospital
Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass
They strike hard and fight harder—plus they're great to eat. But can this invasive become one of the most popular sportfish in America?
F&S Classics: Can I Tell You Something?
In this week's selection from the archives, the author and a friend go fishing for bass—and consider the time they have left as outdoorsmen
15-Year-Old Angler Catches Rare All-White Catfish in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Edwards Tarumianz caught the unusual-looking catfish on a charter trip. It has a genetic condition affecting its pigmentation
Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Repeal Pittman-Robertson Act Excise Taxes
If passed, the bill could deprive state agencies of much-needed conservation dollars
Two Women Busted Trying to Smuggle 109 Live Animals Through Bangkok Airport
Authorities found two porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons, and 20 snakes stuffed inside the suspects' luggage
Watch: Oarfish Spotted Alive in the Great Barrier Reef for First Time Ever
The typically deep-sea-dwelling fish is rarely seen alive. It's the first time the species has been encountered alive in waters off of eastern Australia