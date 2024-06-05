Back in late January, when I shared the good news that Field & Stream was reviving the print publication, I compared the occasion to the excitement and anticipation that we hunters and anglers experience on an opening day. Five months later, that comparison feels even more on point. Because today—finally, after nearly four years since the last issue of F&S appeared in mailboxes—thousands of readers across the country are opening their copy of the all-new Field & Stream journal.

If you haven’t opened your issue yet—or are still on the fence as to whether or not you want to own a copy of this collector’s edition, which you can do by either becoming a member of the 1871 Club or by purchasing a single copy—here’s a sneak peek at the issue.

The cover of the first issue of the F&S journal is a true modern classic. Field & Stream

What’s New With Field & Stream?

Right off the bat, it’s impossible to ignore the size of this inaugural edition of the F&S journal. This thing has the same kind of undeniable weight and heft that you feel when you scoop a trophy brown trout into a net. Friends of mine used words like “gobsmacked” and “speechless” and “holy s–t!” (among other expletives) to describe their first reactions upon receiving their issue.

We didn’t produce a magazine this big by accident. We invested in premium, heavy-stocked paper, as well as a larger-than-ever 10×12-inch format. And inside, you’ll find 160 pages packed with the best-in-class storytelling that you can only get from Field & Stream.

I’ve been working at F&S for more than 16 years, and this isn’t just the biggest issue I’ve ever worked on. It’s also the best.

“Hall of Fame” is a new recurring feature in which we list the best ever in a specific gear category. In this first issue, Joe Cermele tackles topwater lures. Field & Stream

In “The Cover Story,” David E. Petzal looks back at some of our most iconic fishing covers. Field & Stream

In addition to the physical upgrades in the new journal, you’ll notice some aesthetic changes, too—starting with a new logo on the cover and a complete redesign of the pages inside. Speaking of which, here’s a quick preview at some of the stories you’ll find in this issue of the journal:

A horsepacking trout adventure in British Columbia by T. Edward Nickens

Powerful essays of fathers and sons, and their connection to the outdoors

A rip-roaring road-trip tale by Eric Church (read the story here)

A ranking of the best topwater lures ever by Joe Cermele

A new Shooting column by Richard Mann, and a new Dogs column by Tom Davis

Classic stories and cover art from the F&S archives

Plus, David E. Petzal on turkey-hunting aliens, Will Brantley on trout bums, and Bill Heavey on mullets

Throughout the issue, you’ll also find spectacular outdoor photography and artwork, including a modern take on a classic cover by noted wildlife artist Ryan Kirby.

In “Hoofing It to Trout Heaven,” T. Edward Nickens goes deep (and high) into the B.C. wilderness for native cutthroats. Field & Stream

Several of our best writers share tales of memorable places to fish and hunt in “Holy Waters.” Field & Stream

Tell Us What You Think of the New Field & Stream!

Going back to that January announcement about the return to print for a moment: What made that occasion so memorable and meaningful for me were all of the letters I got from you, the readers. Of the many things I’ve missed about producing a print edition of F&S, right at the top is the connection I used to have to all of you.

Back in our print-magazine days, I’d get notes from readers all of the time. But during these past few years, when there hasn’t been a physical magazine, I never heard from you. It’s kind of ironic when you think about it: In this digital age, when we’re all so “connected,” when everyone is only a tag or DM away from one another, something as analog as a paper magazine is what brings me closer to you.

On that note, I hope to start hearing from you again soon. (My email address is colin@fs1871.com, FYI.) Tell me what you love, what you think could be better, and what you want more of. Till then, I hope you enjoy this Opening Day of the new Field & Stream—and I sincerely hope you enjoy reading this inaugural edition of the journal back where F&S is meant to be enjoyed: in print and at home.

FAQs: How to Get the Field & Stream Journal