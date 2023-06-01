We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Father’s Day falls in the middle of fishing season. And there’s no better time to give Dad a new piece of fishing gear he can show off to his friends on the water. You might have to deal with a few fish stories when he opens it up, but his reaction will be worth it.

To help you pick the perfect fishing gift, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts from Orvis—the brand trusted by anglers all over the country. We included the basics like rods and reels, but also threw in some apparel and accessories he doesn’t even know he needs. Honestly, it’s hard to go wrong with any of these Orvis Father’s Day gifts.

Best Father’s Day Gifts from Orvis

I’ve been fishing in the Orvis Pro Zipper Waders all spring, and I can’t recommend them enough. They are comfortable, durable, well-designed, and, most importantly, completely waterproof. The legs are reinforced with a durable five-layer Cordura fabric and have removable kneepads (my favorite feature). Dad will also appreciate the front waterproof zipper that makes these waders easy to get in and out of and the handwarmer pockets on those chilly days.

The hybrid wader boots are the perfect match for the pro waders. They feature a felt inner sole surrounded by rubber traction on the edges, which allows for increased stability and control in the river. I also recommend buying screw-in studs for maximum traction, which can be used in the felt or rubber part of the boot. The boot itself features a comfortable cushioning midsole and strong ankle support.

I bought my first Battenkill reel when I was a freshman in college, and it’s still my go-to trout reel today. The click-and-pawl drag system gives it a classic feel, and the slim design completes the vintage look. The 3-5 weight size will get the job done for almost every type of trout angler, but there are larger sizes for those pursuing bigger fish.

The Clearwater won our best value award during the F&S fly rod test because it does almost everything a premium fly rod can at a fraction of the cost. Its performance on the casting lawn and on the river blew away every editor on our team. It is one of my favorite rods to fish with because it throws tight, consistent loops and has become my go-to lender rod when a visitor is in town, regardless of their skill level.

I wore this pack for three days while chasing bonefish in the Bahamas, and I loved it. I stored my camera, extra lens, sweatshirt, lunch, and other items in the roomy main compartment. The back panel pockets were perfect for organizing my phone, wallet, tippet, leader, and flies. And while some fishing backpacks only claim to be waterproof, this one really is. I submerged mine while wading the flats, and everything inside stayed dry. The padded shoulder straps made it comfortable to carry all day, and the rod tube holder was perfect for travel.

Orvis also makes a 20L pack and a 14L sling pack.

This fly box is perfect for nymphs, midges, and other small flies. I love the slim design because it easily fits into any wader pocket without taking up too much space. It can even hold some smaller dry flies, but if you stick to filling it with nymphs and midges, you can fit 168 flies in the box.

Orvis redesigned their pro wading jacket this year, and it has been my go-to all spring. I’ve put the jacket through its paces in torrential rain, and it never blinked. I like the neoprene cuffs that help keep my arms dry when I reach into the water and the upper pockets for when my hands get cold. And the extremely tough cordura fabric will make sure nothing punctures a hole in it while out on the water.

This is the perfect gift for any dad who spends time fishing in warmer climates. It features a breathable lightweight design with a UPF rating of 50. It also has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool all day and a built-in hoodie to protect your neck. I wore mine from sunrise to sunset while fishing in the Florida Keys and never had to reach for the sunscreen.

This polo is a cross between everyday wear and performance fishing apparel. The comfortable fabric is soft and breathable, making it easy to wear all day, while the UV refraction and fast-drying ability make it perfect to fish in. Add the buttons, collar, and fish emblem; and you’ve also got a sharp shirt to wear around town. It comes in six colors and sizes small to XX-large.

You might hear some sort of dad joke about looking like a burglar when you gift him this neck gaiter, but I guarantee he’ll have it on when he’s fishing in the beating sun. It has terrific sun protective abilities and is extremely breathable, so he won’t get hot when it’s over his face. It comes in five different designs, including my favorite—skyline.

The Helios 3 Blackout has been on the market for two years and has become a favorite in the saltwater community. I tested the 8-weight version of the Blackout last month in the Florida Keys and was very impressed. It has great backbone and power to fight strong fish, but doesn’t sacrifice the touch and feel that you need to make precise casts. The 8-weight is an excellent choice for most saltwater fish, and the 11-weight is perfect for big tarpon. The Helios 3 Blackout also comes in lighter models for trout and other freshwater species.

Fly fishing and vests go hand in hand. The Orvis Clearwater Mesh Vest is perfect for summertime fishing. It has a lightweight construction and a breathable back for a comfortable fit. The vest also features eight pockets and two dry fly patches for great organization. It is a simple design with everything you need and nothing you don’t.