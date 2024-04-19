What more could you want from October? Big-game seasons—for whitetail and mule deer, for elk and pronghorn—are at or near their peak. All over the country, gun dogs are flushing birds and retrieving ducks. You can tag a fall turkey for Thanksgiving supper and snipe a limit of squirrels for a pot of Brunswick stew. And the fishing isn’t too shabby either—with runs of steelhead and stripers, autumn hatches on trout streams, and slab crappies putting on the feedback ahead of winter. Hemingway put it best when he wrote, “Best of all, he loved the fall.”

This October, there’s going to be even more to love. Because on October 4-6 2024, there’s going to be one hell of a party in Winnsboro, South Carolina: The first-ever Field & Stream Music Fest.

What can you expect from the event? For starters, on three stages, over the course of three days, more than 30 of the biggest names in country music will perform. So far, we’ve announced the following stars:

Eric Church – A 7-time ACM Award winner, 4-time CMA Award winner, 10-time Grammy nominee…not to mention a Field & Stream Legacy Steward

– A 7-time ACM Award winner, 4-time CMA Award winner, 10-time Grammy nominee…not to mention a Field & Stream Legacy Steward Lainey Wilson – A 6-time ACM and CMA Award winner and Grammy winner

– A 6-time ACM and CMA Award winner and Grammy winner Riley Green – The “Duckman” himself!

– The “Duckman” himself! Lynyrd Skynyrd – Need we say more?

As fantastic as the music is going to be, we couldn’t help ourselves from including some onsite outdoor activities to the festival. After all, this is a Field & Stream party. All weekend long, there will be opportunities for camping, rafting, fishing, hiking, off-roading, and more. Be sure to follow @fieldandstreamfest on Instagram for the latest news and updates on the Music Fest.

There are three options for tickets, which you can purchase here:

3-Day General Admission

3-Day Main Stage VIP

3-Day Super VIP

I know how precious fall days in the field and on stream are. But if ever there were a reason to take a weekend off from all of the great hunting and fishing that’s happening in October, the F&S Music Fest is definitely it. I hope I see you there.