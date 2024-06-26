Best 4th of July Grill Sales 2024
Get up to $440 off grills from Weber, Traeger, and more for Independence Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Fourth of July brings to mind fireworks, parades, and all things patriotic. And it also brings to mind backyard cookouts. Just in time for peak BBQ season, there are a lot of great early 4th of July grill sales going on right now. Whether you want a gas, charcoal, or pellet grill, you can currently save hundreds on top brands like Traeger, Weber, and Pit Boss.
If you’re in the market for a wood pellet grill that doubles as a smoker, grab $300 off the Traeger Pro 575. And if propane is more your speed, you can snag a Weber Spirit II grill for under $400. You can also find fantastic discounts on the wildly popular Blackstone flat top griddles.
Below are the best 4th of July grill sales we’ve found so far. We’ll update this list as the holiday nears, so check back for more.
Best 4th of July Grill Sales
Traeger
- Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill for $599 (Save $300)
- Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker for $759 (Save $240)
- Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Gas Griddle for $799 (Save $100)
- Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill and Smoker for $1,234 (Save $265)
- Traeger Ironwood XL Pellet Grill and Smoker for $1,799 (Save $200)
Weber
- Weber Master-Touch 22″ Charcoal Grill for $275 (Save $25)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $399 (Save $150)
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $519 (Save $120)
- Weber Spirit S-315 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $649 (Save $200)
- Weber Genesis SPX-435 Premium Smart Propane Gas Grill for $1,709 (Save $440)
Blackstone
- Blackstone 22” Tabletop Griddle for $142 (Save $58)
- Blackstone 28″ 2-Burner Flat Top Gas Griddle for $249 (Save $50)
- Blackstone 36″ 4-Burner Flat Top Gas Griddle for $399 (Save $50)
Pellet Grills
- Pit Boss 440 Series Wood Pellet Grill for $349 (Save $100)
- Camp Chef Woodwind 24 Pellet Grill for $949 (Save $50)