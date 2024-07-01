The Best 4th of July Gun Sales Going on This Week
Get up to half off handguns, shotguns, and rifles from brands like Smith & Wesson and Browning for the 4th
Fourth of July is a time to celebrate being an American—and what’s more American than a new gun? Whether you’re looking for a handgun, shotgun, or rifle, there are some fantastic 4th of July gun sales going on this week at major retailers like Cabela’s and Palmetto State Armory. You can currently score up to 50 percent off top firearm brands including Browning, Smith & Wesson, Remington, and Sig Sauer.
Below are all the best 4th of July gun sales we’ve seen so far. We’ll update this list leading up to the holiday, so check back as more deals go live. Many of these prices are only available for a limited time so it’s a good idea to shop sooner rather than later.
Best 4th of July Gun Sales
Handguns
- Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ Semi-Auto Pistol for $249 (Save $200)
- Ruger MAX-9 9mm Pistol for $349 (Save $100)
- Kimber R7 Mako Semi-Auto Pistol for $399 (Save $150)
- Sig Sauer P320 9mm Pistol for $449 (Save $150)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm Pistol for $449 (Save $100)
- S&W Performance Center Shield M2.0 Pistol for $449 (Save $450)
- CZ P-09 Semi-Auto Pistol for $469 (Save $100)
- CZ 75 BD 9mm Pistol for $636 (Save $260)
Shotguns
- Savage Stevens 320 Security Pump-Action Shotgun for $189 (Save $60)
- Retay GPS 12-Gauge Pump Shotgun for $299 (Save $110)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- Stoeger Model 3500 Semi-Auto Shotgun for $549 (Save $80)
- CZ Drake Over/Under Shotgun for $689 (Save $100)
- Remington 700 SPS 6.5 Creedmoor Bolt Action Rifle for $752 (Save $165)
- CZ Drake All-Terrain Over/Under Shotgun for $789 (Save $100)
- Savage Arms Renegauge Turkey Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,199 (Save $350)
Rifles
- Remington 700 Compact ADL Bolt-Action Rifle for $524 (Save $75)
- Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt-Action Rifle for $539 (Save $150)
- Winchester XPR Hunter Bolt-Action Rifle w/ Scope for $749 (Save $100)
- Browning X-Bolt Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle for $779 (Save $150)
- Savage 110 High Country Bolt-Action Rifle for $899 (Save $200)
- Savage 110 Ultralite Bolt-Action Centerfire Rifle for $1,099 (Save $400)
- Christensen Arms Ridgeline Bolt-Action Rifle for $1,299 (Save $700)
- Browning X-Bolt Pro Bolt-Action Rifle for $1,699 (Save $380)