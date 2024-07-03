We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Independence Day is a great time to celebrate America, enjoy a few burgers and dogs on the grill, and spend time outside. It’s also a great time to save on outdoor gear, whether you’re into hunting, fishing, hiking, or camping. Plenty of retailers are having some pretty awesome 4th of July sales right now. Both Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops have hunting and fishing gear marked down up to 50 percent off, while Palmetto State Armory is running a massive sale on hundreds of guns and ammo.

You can also get 25 percent off Field & Stream merch (like the popular camo Roosevelt hat) during the holiday. Below are the best 4th of July sales our editors are shopping this week. Many of these won’t last more than 48 hours, so don’t hesitate to check them out before you head out on the boat or to your backyard BBQ.

Best 4th of July Outdoor Sales

Cabela’s: Get up to 50 percent off hunting gear—including knives, optics, and tree stands—now through July 7.

Bass Pro Shops: Save on fishing gear from Penn, Lew’s, and more during the Bass Pro Star-Spangled Summer Sale, which runs through Sunday.

Field & Stream: Get 25 percent off Field & Stream gear—including hats and T-shirts—with the code SAVE25.

Solo Stove: Get $25 off $175, $50 off 350, $100 off $550, and $150 off $750 with the code SAVEMORE. Plus, get a Mesa tabletop fire pit for just $20 at the Solo Stove 4th of July sale.

Palmetto State Armory: Shop hundreds of deals on guns—including handguns, shotguns, and rifles—along with optics and ammo at PSA.

Guns.com: Save on tons of guns and ammo at the Guns.com Independence Day sale, which runs all week long with new doorbuster deals every day.

5.11 Tactical: Save an extra 30 percent clearance now through July 9. Plus, get a free USA patch with the purchase of any 5.11 Tactical bag.

Huk: Get a free Pelican 1060 Micro Case when you spend $150 or more at Huk right now.

Traeger: Get up to $300 select Traeger pellet grills and smokers, including the Timberline, Ironwood, and Pro Series.

Xtratuf: Take an additional 50 percent off sale styles (including the popular deck boots) with the code JULY4TH.

Backcountry: Get up to 50 percent off hiking and camping gear from top outdoor brands like Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Osprey, and The North Face.