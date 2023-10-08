Best October Prime Day DeWalt Deals 2023
Get DeWalt power tools and batteries up to half off during Amazon Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day—which is coming up on Tuesday, October 10—there are a bunch of DeWalt deals on power tools and batteries already underway. Get 50% off the highly rated cordless 20V Max impact driver or get the 20V Max drill/driver combo kit, which includes a battery and a charger, for under $100. You can even snag a 4-pack of powerful DeWalt 20V Max batteries for half off right now.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early October Prime Day DeWalt deals you can shop today. We’ll keep updating this list during the big sale, so check back for more discounts.
Best DeWalt Deals at Amazon October Prime Day
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/4″ Impact Driver for $69 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 1/4″ Impact Driver for $99 (Save $50)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool for $115 (Save $64)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Jig Saw for $144 (Save $95)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 6.5″ Circular Saw for $149 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Planer for $172 (Save $77)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Framing Nailer for $299 (Save $90)
Combo Kits
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $99 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charge for $139 (Save $100)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Random Orbit Sander Kit w/ Storage Bag, Battery, and Charger for $139 (Save $90)
- DeWalt 20V Max 6-Tool Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $846 (Save $253)