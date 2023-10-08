We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day—which is coming up on Tuesday, October 10—there are a bunch of DeWalt deals on power tools and batteries already underway. Get 50% off the highly rated cordless 20V Max impact driver or get the 20V Max drill/driver combo kit, which includes a battery and a charger, for under $100. You can even snag a 4-pack of powerful DeWalt 20V Max batteries for half off right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early October Prime Day DeWalt deals you can shop today. We’ll keep updating this list during the big sale, so check back for more discounts.

Best DeWalt Deals at Amazon October Prime Day

Combo Kits

Batteries