The always popular LifeStraw filtration system, as well as many other LifeStraw products, are on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. This simple personal water filter is perfect for expeditions in the backcountry when clean water is scarce. It is easy to use, light, and can fit any pack. Plus, LifeStraw offers other products like their water bottle and glass pitcher that are also on sale. Make sure to check out these great October Prime Day deals (some up to 60 percent off) while they still last.

Features

Removes 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.9 percent of waterborne parasites

Will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance

Removes microplastics

Features

Protects against, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter and sand, dirt, cloudiness, and more

Long-lasting membrane microfilter lasts up to 4,000 liters

22 oz capacity

Features

Glass material

7 cup capacity

Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, and chemicals including PFAS, chlorine, organic chemical matter like pesticides and herbicides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

Features