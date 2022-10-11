SHARE

The always popular LifeStraw filtration system, as well as many other LifeStraw products, are on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. This simple personal water filter is perfect for expeditions in the backcountry when clean water is scarce. It is easy to use, light, and can fit any pack. Plus, LifeStraw offers other products like their water bottle and glass pitcher that are also on sale. Make sure to check out these great October Prime Day deals (some up to 60 percent off) while they still last.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (33% off)

Features

  • Removes 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.9 percent of waterborne parasites
  • Will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance
  • Removes microplastics

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (60% off)

Features

  • Protects against, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter and sand, dirt, cloudiness, and more
  • Long-lasting membrane microfilter lasts up to 4,000 liters
  • 22 oz capacity

LifeStraw Glass Pitcher (9%off)

Features

  • Glass material
  • 7 cup capacity
  • Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, and chemicals including PFAS, chlorine, organic chemical matter like pesticides and herbicides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

LifeStraw Peak Series Water Filter (25% off)

Features

  • Plastic material
  • 0.2-liter capacity 
  • Protects against 99.9 percent of bacteria
  • Enhanced microfilter performance helps to reduce clogging from sand and silt  for a better flow rate
  • Ultralight and durable, pack it anywhere for your backup hydration, emergency, or on-the-go needs
