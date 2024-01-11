These Ammo Cans Are Completely Water-Resistant—And They’re Up to 50% Off Right Now
Get a new ammo can starting at just $4
No matter the type of hunting or shooting you do, there’s a good chance you have a lot of ammo lying around. And that means you need a way to keep it all organized—which is where ammo cans come in. Water-resistant, durable, and often lockable, the best ammo cans will keep your ammunition—whether that be shotshells, rifle cartridges, or handgun rounds—safe and secure.
Right now, some of our favorite ammo cans are on sale for up to 50 percent off. Whether you prefer military-grade metal ammo cans that you can lock or stackable plastic ammo boxes, you can find a variety at discounted prices starting at just $5. Below are the best deals on ammo cans we’ve found, including 30 and 50 caliber sizes from MTM, Fortress, and more.
Best Deals on Ammo Cans
- MTM Case-Gard 380/9mm 100-Round Flip-Top Ammo Box for $4 (Save $2)
- MTM 100-Round Rifle Ammo Box for $5 (Save $3)
- Sheffield Stackable Water-Resistant 30 Caliber Ammo Can for $9 (Save $5)
- MTM AC30T Military-Style 30 Caliber Ammo Can for $9 (Save $3)
- MTM AC30C-11 30 Caliber Ammo Can for $13 (Save $5)
- MTM AC50C-40 50 Caliber Ammo Can for $14 (Save $3)
- HardRock 30 Caliber Metal Ammo Can for $17 (Save $9)
- MTM AC11 Lockable Ammo Can for Bulk Ammo for $17 (Save $4)
- Fortress 50 Caliber Metal Ammo Can for $19 (Save $20)
- Allen Company Classic 30 Caliber Steel Ammo Box for $21 (Save $7)