There are a lot of words to describe long sits in the blind. Comfortable usually isn’t one of them. However, there are ways to improve your experience, enjoy those endless hours, and even prevent backaches—all without spending a ton of money. Right now, this 360-degree swivel hunting chair is on sale at Amazon for nearly half off.

That means you can grab the comfy armchair seat for under $50, a true bargain.

With adjustable padded armrests, breathable mesh seat, and wide feet for stability, this chair is a game-changer for anyone who hunts out of a ground blind, whether you’re after turkeys or deer. It swivels a full 360 degrees so you can keep an eye on every angle as you wait. Just as importantly, it’s completely quiet to prevent spooking a buck or tom. Made of heavy-duty yet lightweight steel and a waterproof fabric, it’s easy to transport, too.

This deal is only available for a limited time. So don’t hesitate to snag one of the chairs—which come in tan, green, black, and camo—at the discounted price while you can.