We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’ve combed through the Bass Pro Cyber Monday Sale to find you the best deals going on today. Because while everyone else is out grabbing TVs, air fryers, and whatever else is part of this year’s craze, we’re focused on what matters: Damn good gear.

At Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, there’s plenty of it. For CLUB Members, there are two huge deals on Lowrance fish finders. Elsewhere, there’s a ton of great deals on camping gear, apparel, trail cameras, and more. There are also a few good fishing deals to prep you for spring.

All-in-all, it’s a fruitful day to shop for the outdoors person in your life, so shop our favorite Bass Pro Cyber Monday deals and check back throughout the day as we update this story.

Trail Cameras

Optics

Fishing Gear

Garmin

Grills and Camp Stoves

Outdoor Apparel

Camping Gear