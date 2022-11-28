The 30 Best Deals at the Bass Pro Cyber Monday Sale 2022
Get all of your shopping done at one spot with these amazing deals
We’ve combed through the Bass Pro Cyber Monday Sale to find you the best deals going on today. Because while everyone else is out grabbing TVs, air fryers, and whatever else is part of this year’s craze, we’re focused on what matters: Damn good gear.
At Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, there’s plenty of it. For CLUB Members, there are two huge deals on Lowrance fish finders. Elsewhere, there’s a ton of great deals on camping gear, apparel, trail cameras, and more. There are also a few good fishing deals to prep you for spring.
All-in-all, it’s a fruitful day to shop for the outdoors person in your life, so shop our favorite Bass Pro Cyber Monday deals and check back throughout the day as we update this story.
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Link Micro S Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
Optics
- Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $20)
- Leupold McKenzie Binoculars – 10x42mm for $129.97 (Save $70)
- Vortex Venom Red Dot Sight for $149.98 (Save $100)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169.97 (Save $60)
Fishing Gear
- Plueger President Special Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)
- Lowrance HDS Live 9 with Active Imaging 3-in-1 for $999.98 (Save $1,200)
- Lowrance HDS Live 12 with Active Imaging 3-in-1 for $1,999.98 (Save $1,450)
Garmin
- Garmin Striker 4 Fish Finder and GPS Plotter for $99.98 (Save $30)
- Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra Chartplotter/Fish Finder Combo for $999.97 (Save $1,000)
- Garmin GPSMap 64SX for $219.98 (Save $130)
- Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch for $299.98 (Save $100)
Grills and Camp Stoves
- Explorer 2-Burner Camp Stove for $99.98 (Save $50)
- Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill for $699.98 (Save $200)
- Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill for $799.98 (Save $200)
Outdoor Apparel
- RedHead Ultimate Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt for Men for $17.97 (Save $7)
- Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Fleece – Women’s for $34.98 (Save $10)
- Columbia Benton Springs Half-Snap Fleece- Women’s for $34.98 (Save $10)
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Fleece – Men’s for $34.98 (Save $10)
- The North Face Apex Bionic 2 Jacket for Men for $110.97 (Save $39)
Camping Gear
- Bass Pro Shops Camp Loveseat for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater for $73.98 (Save $16)
- Bass Pro 10-Person Cabin Tent for $149.98 (Save $110)
- Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent for $189.98 (Save $30)