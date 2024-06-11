Bass Pro Is Having a Huge Father’s Day Sale—Up to 45% Off
Rods, reels, and a ton of other gear is majorly discounted just in time for the holiday
If Dad’s ideal afternoon is out on the boat with a rod and reel in hand, it shouldn’t be hard to decide what to get him for Father’s Day: some new fishing gear. And right now, you can get major discounts on rods, reels, tackle, and apparel at the Bass Pro Father’s Day sale. Save up to 45 percent on the best Father’s Day fishing gifts from brands like Lew’s, Columbia, and Huk now through June 16.
Some of the best finds include a Shimano spinning reel for under $70 and a highly rated Bubba fillet knife for just $39. Humminbird fish finders are also on sale up to $500 off. Below are the best deals we’ve found at the Bass Pro Father’s Day sale this week. Order now and you can still get something in time for Dad’s big day.
Best Deals at the Bass Pro Father’s Day Sale
Reels
- Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel for $69 (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Spinning Reel for $99 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Reel for $109 (Save $20)
- Mach 2 G3 Baitcast Reel for $119 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Tournament Pro Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $149 (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Baitcast Reel for $199 (Save $30)
Rods
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite Casting Rod for $89 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite Spinning Rod for $89 (Save $30)
- St. Croix Premier Split-Grip Spinning Rod for $129 (Save $20)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Offshore Angler Frigate Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $69 (Save $50)
- Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo for $74 (Save $35)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit for $129 (Save $70)
- Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Combo for $139 (Save $50)
Scales, Knives, and Other Gear
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Digital Fish Scale for $19 (Save $6)
- Bubba Serrated Fillet Knife for $39 (Save $20)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $134 (Save $35)
- Bubba Pro Series Smart Fish Scale for $159 (Save $40)
Fish Finders
- Humminbird Helix 9 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $599 (Save $500)
- Garmin Echomap UHD 73cv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo for $1,299 (Save $600)
- Humminbird Solix 12 CHIRP MEGA SI+ G3 Fish Finder for $2,699 (Save $500)
Apparel
- Columbia PFG Mesh Fish Flag Ball Cap for $21 (Save $9)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $32 (Save $14)
- Huk Pursuit Heather Long-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $14)
- Columbia Bahama II Shirt for $35 (Save $14)
- World Wide Sportsman Ultimate Angler Convertible Pants for $36 (Save $15)
- Huk Next Level Shorts for $44 (Save $15)
- AFTCO Original Fishing Shorts for $47 (Save $18)
- Simms SolarFlex Lightweight Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $58 (Save $21)
- Simms Rogue Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $74 (Save $25)