We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If Dad’s ideal afternoon is out on the boat with a rod and reel in hand, it shouldn’t be hard to decide what to get him for Father’s Day: some new fishing gear. And right now, you can get major discounts on rods, reels, tackle, and apparel at the Bass Pro Father’s Day sale. Save up to 45 percent on the best Father’s Day fishing gifts from brands like Lew’s, Columbia, and Huk now through June 16.

Some of the best finds include a Shimano spinning reel for under $70 and a highly rated Bubba fillet knife for just $39. Humminbird fish finders are also on sale up to $500 off. Below are the best deals we’ve found at the Bass Pro Father’s Day sale this week. Order now and you can still get something in time for Dad’s big day.

Best Deals at the Bass Pro Father’s Day Sale

Reels

Rods

Rod and Reel Combos

Scales, Knives, and Other Gear

Fish Finders

Apparel