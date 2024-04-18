Bass Pro Is Having a Huge Sale on Fishing Gear Right Now—Up to 54% Off
Save on top fishing brands like Shimano, Penn, and Lew's
As the weather is warming up, we’re getting excited about long days on the water, with a rod and reel in hand. If you also have fishing on the brain, check out the Bass Pro Shops Spring Adventure sale currently going on. There, you’ll find tons of incredible discounts on top-of-the-line fishing gear from top brands like Shimano, Penn, and Rapala.
Get up to 54% off rods, reels, lures, fishing tools and marine electronics, like the wildly popular Pflueger President spinning reel for under $60 or a Lowrance HDS Live 9 fish finder for over $1,000 off. Below are the best fishing deals you can shop at Bass Pro this weekend. Act fast as these discounts aren’t going to last long.
Best Deals at the Bass Pro Spring Adventure Sale
Reels
- Pflueger President XT Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $40)
- Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier 2 Baitcast Reel for $59 (Save $40)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $74 (Save $25)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Reel for $79 (Save $20)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel for $159 (Save $70)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Bass Pro Shops Tourney Special Baitcast Rod and Reel Combo for $69 (Save $15)
- Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo for $79 (Save $30)
- Abu Garcia Roxani Baitcast Combo for $129 (Save $70)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta Casting Rod and Reel Combo for $149 (Save $100)
- Mach 2 Baitcast Combo for $159 (Save $40)
Fishing Line
- Bass Pro Shops Excel Monofilament Line for $4 (Save $7)
- Spiderwire Stealth Braid Fishing Line for $9 (Save $4)
- Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon Fishing Line for $11 (Save $4)
- SpiderWire Stealth Blue Camo Braid for $11 (Save $5)
- Sufix Performance Lead Core Fishing Line for $13 (Save $5)
Baits and Lures
- Berkley Gulp! Minnow for $3 (Save $2)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS All-American Double-Willow Spinnerbait for $4 (Save $4)
- Berkley PowerBait Ripple Shad for $4 (Save $2)
- Rapala DT Dives-To Series Crankbait for $5 (Save $3)
- Rapala Rippin’ Rap Rattling Lipless Crankbait for $5 (Save $2)
- Berkley PowerBait MaxScent The General Worm for $7 (Save $2)
- Berkley Frittside Crankbait for $7 (Save $4)
Tools, Knives, and Accessories
- Bass Pro Shops Lunker Lock Gripper for $9 (Save $5)
- Offshore Angler Aluminum Pliers w/ Nylon Sheath for $35 (Save $10)
- Bubba Serrated Fillet Knife for $39 (Save $20)
- Frabill Magnum Bait Station for $75 (Save $20)
Fish Finders
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 7 Fish Finder for $339 (Save $270)
- Humminbird Helix 8 Chirp GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $799 (Save $200)
- Garmin Echomap UHD 94sv G3 Touchscreen Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo for $949 (Save $350)
- Lowrance HDS Live 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter 3-in-1 for $1,099 (Save $1,100)
- Lowrance HDS Live 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter 3-in-1 for $1,999 (Save $1,450)