As the weather is warming up, we’re getting excited about long days on the water, with a rod and reel in hand. If you also have fishing on the brain, check out the Bass Pro Shops Spring Adventure sale currently going on. There, you’ll find tons of incredible discounts on top-of-the-line fishing gear from top brands like Shimano, Penn, and Rapala.

Get up to 54% off rods, reels, lures, fishing tools and marine electronics, like the wildly popular Pflueger President spinning reel for under $60 or a Lowrance HDS Live 9 fish finder for over $1,000 off. Below are the best fishing deals you can shop at Bass Pro this weekend. Act fast as these discounts aren’t going to last long.

Best Deals at the Bass Pro Spring Adventure Sale

Reels

Rod and Reel Combos

Fishing Line

Baits and Lures

Tools, Knives, and Accessories

Fish Finders