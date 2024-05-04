The Early Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale Is Here—Get Up to 50% Off Fishing Gear
Shop rods, reels, and so much more at a discount ahead of the holiday
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Now that it’s May, we’re already looking forward to the approaching holiday weekend—and the sales that come with it. If you’re an angler, you’ll be especially excited about the early Bass Pro Memorial Day sale, which has unofficially already started. There are a bunch of great deals on rods, reels, fish finders, and other fishing gear already going on.
Get $70 off the popular Penn Spinfisher VI spinning reel or score a St. Croix casting rod for just $129. Or you can even get a Lowrance HDS Live fish finder for half off (told you these deals were good!). Plus, save on tons of Columbia PFG fishing apparel—perfect for your next trip on the water.
Below are the best deals we’ve found at the early Bass Pro Memorial Day sale so far from top brands like Abu Garcia, Huk, and Shimano. Keep checking back over the coming weeks as we’ll update this list as more discounts go live.
Best Deals at the Early Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale
Reels
- Shimano Sedona FI Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Prodigy Spinning Reel for $59 (Save $20)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $79 (Save $20)
- Mach 2 G3 Baitcast Reel for $119 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Custom SLP Baitcast Reel for $134 (Save $45)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel for $159 (Save $70)
Rods
- Bass Pro Shops Prodigy Walleye Spinning Rod for $79 (Save $20)
- Fenwick HMG Spinning Rod for $99 (Save $20)
- Fenwick HMG Casting Rod for $99 (Save $20)
- St. Croix Mojo Bass Casting Rod for $129 (Save $30)
- Fenwick Elite Inshore Spinning Rod for $144 (Save $25)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo for $79 (Save $30)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta Casting Rod and Reel Combo for $149 (Save $100)
Fishing Line
- Sufix Advance Monofilament Fishing Line, 250 Yards for $10 (Save $4)
- Sufix 832 Advanced Superline Braid Fishing Line, 150 Yards for $13 (Save $4)
- Sufix Advance Fluorocarbon Fishing Line, 200 Yards for $16 (Save $6)
- Sufix 832 Advanced Superline Braid Fishing Line, 300 Yards for $25 (Save $7)
Fish Finders
- Humminbird Helix 8 Chirp Mega SI+ GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $799 (Save $500)
- Lowrance HDS Live 7 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $899 (Save $350)
- Lowrance HDS Live 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,099 (Save $1,100)
- Lowrance HDS Live 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $1,999 (Save $1,450)
Knives, Scales, and Accessories
- Rapala Fish ‘n Fillet Knives Classic for $15 (Save $5)
- Bubba Serrated Fillet Knife for $39 (Save $20)
- Rapala R12 Heavy-Duty Lithium Fillet-Knife Combo for $135 (Save $35)
Fishing Apparel
- Columbia Bora Bora Booney Hat for $21 (Save $9)
- World Wide Sportsman Baitcast 2.0 Shorts for $25 (Save $10)
- Columbia Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $14)
- Huk Pursuit Fin Flats Long-Sleeve Crew for $32 (Save $13)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long-Sleeve Shirt for $32 (Save $14)
- Columbia Bahama II Shirt for $35 (Save $14)
- World Wide Sportsman Ultimate Angler Convertible Pants for $36 (Save $15)
- Simms BugStopper Long-Sleeve Hoodie for $62 (Save $23)