Now that it’s May, we’re already looking forward to the approaching holiday weekend—and the sales that come with it. If you’re an angler, you’ll be especially excited about the early Bass Pro Memorial Day sale, which has unofficially already started. There are a bunch of great deals on rods, reels, fish finders, and other fishing gear already going on.

Get $70 off the popular Penn Spinfisher VI spinning reel or score a St. Croix casting rod for just $129. Or you can even get a Lowrance HDS Live fish finder for half off (told you these deals were good!). Plus, save on tons of Columbia PFG fishing apparel—perfect for your next trip on the water.

Below are the best deals we’ve found at the early Bass Pro Memorial Day sale so far from top brands like Abu Garcia, Huk, and Shimano. Keep checking back over the coming weeks as we’ll update this list as more discounts go live.

Best Deals at the Early Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale

Reels

Rods

Rod and Reel Combos

Fishing Line

Fish Finders

Knives, Scales, and Accessories

Fishing Apparel