The Best Early Deals at the Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale 2023
Take advantage of major savings before the holiday weekend arrives
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
While the official Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale 2023 is still a few days away, the popular outdoors retailer has already started releasing some early deals on hunting and fishing gear. Whether you want a new baitcasting reel, a cellular trail camera, or a fish finder, you’ll find amazing discounts on all of the above—and so much more. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals at the Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale you can already shop.
Bass Pro Memorial Day Fishing Deals
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel for $60 (Save $35)
- Abu Garcia Elite Max Spinning Reel for $60 (Save $15)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery-Powered Fillet Knife for $70 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Baitcast Reel for $70 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Mach 2 Baitcast Combo for $150 (Save $50)
Fish Finder Deals
- Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter for $100 (Save $30)
- Lowrance HOOK Reveal 7 Fish Finder for $360 (Save $80)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fishfinder/Chartplotter for $1,000 (Save $1,200)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $2,000 (Save $1,450)
Bass Pro Memorial Day Hunting Deals
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $160 (Save $30)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars for $170 (Save $60)
- Sig Sauer KILO2200BDX OD Rangefinder for $250 (Save $80)
- Barnett XP400 Crossbow Package for $400 (Save $100)
- Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blind for $500 (Save $50)
Trail Camera Deals
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $70 (Save $60)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $80 (Save $20)
- Spypoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $90 (Save $60)