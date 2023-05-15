We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While the official Bass Pro Memorial Day Sale 2023 is still a few days away, the popular outdoors retailer has already started releasing some early deals on hunting and fishing gear. Whether you want a new baitcasting reel, a cellular trail camera, or a fish finder, you’ll find amazing discounts on all of the above—and so much more. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals at the Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale you can already shop.

Bass Pro Memorial Day Fishing Deals

Fish Finder Deals

Bass Pro Memorial Day Hunting Deals

Trail Camera Deals

Bass Pro Memorial Day Camping and Outdoor Deals