Stop what you’re doing, and try to forget about hunting season for one second. Bass Pro Shops just launched a flash sale on fishing and marine gear.

It’s a small sale—only about 25 items—that runs through the end of this week, Friday, September 30. Don’t let the size and duration of the sale dissuade you from looking, because these are big deals with clearance prices.

It’s a good chance to stock up or spring for something you’d been eyeing. Since there aren’t a whole lot of products, you can look through the entire sale yourself, no problem. But as always, these are our favorite deals from the Bass Pro Shops Fishing Flash Sale.

Abu Garcia’s Revo line is as good as it gets when talking about baitcasters. The MGX is a super lightweight version with a one-piece X-Mag magnesium alloy frame and carbon side plates. Ultra smooth 10+1 bearings, nice 17 lbs. max drag, and a 5oz. featherweight build all for $120 below retail? Jump on this one, bass bums.

When our favorite budget fluoro is up for less than retail, we’ve got to let you know. It’s fantastic when casting, has little to no memory, and it won’t break on you randomly. At an already budget price, this is an easy buy. At 25% off? … It’s a must buy.

Electronics won’t make you a better angler. Full stop. But these new waves of Garmin transducers give you sharp, real-time sonar images of structure, fish, and even your lures underwater. Again, you won’t be a better angler … but you’ll probably catch more fish.

Yeah, yeah, you can turn your nose up at combos. But for new anglers, anyone looking for a deal, or anglers needing a beater setup, combos serve a purpose. This Bass Pro option will give you a solid, smooth, and lightweight reel on a wonderfully sensitive and strong rod. For under $150, we think that’s pretty good.

If you want a real beater, the Bass Pro Shops Formula Combo is only $80. The big differences between this and the Extreme XML are in the finishes: no aluminum in the reel, RT2 blank instead of RT4, no thumb bar, etc. For a good, affordable combo, this one stands out.