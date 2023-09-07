Get Up to 50% Off Hunting Gear at Bass Pro’s Massive Fall Sale
The Bass Pro Shops Fall Gear Up sale has arrived—and with it, hundreds of great deals on hunting gear and apparel. Just in time for the season, the annual fall sale has top brands like Leupold, Vortex, and SpyPoint discounted up to 50% off. You can even find slashed prices on guns, crossbows, and compound bows now through September 20.
Below we’ve rounded up the best deals at the Bass Pro sale, whether you want a new Tactacam trail camera, a pair of Bushnell binoculars, or a Big Game tree stand.
Best Deals at the Bass Pro Fall Gear Up Sale
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $139 (Save $30)
- Tactacam Reveal SK Cellular Trail Camera for $159 (Save $20)
Optics
- Bushnell Banner II Rifle Scope for $74 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s Intensity Rifle Scope for $89 (Save $40)
- Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s Covenant5 Tactical Rifle Scope for $249 (Save $50)
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR/W Rangefinder for $299 (Save $150)
- Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope for $999 (Save $100)
- Burris Eliminator III Laser Scope for $999 (Save $100)
Binoculars
- Bushnell Legend 10×50 Binoculars for $127 (Save $32)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169 (Save $60)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata – 10x42mm for $179 (Save $70)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binoculars for $199 (Save $50)
Guns
- Savage Stevens 320 Security Pump-Action Shotgun for $179 (Save $70)
- Taurus G3c Compact Semi-Auto Pistol for $269 (Save $40)
- Winchester SXP Extreme Defender FDE Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $469 (Save $100)
- Glock 19 Gen5 Semi-Auto Pistol for $540 (Save $29)
- CZ Teal Over/Under Shotgun for $659 (Save $190)
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor Ready Bolt-Action Rifle for $999 (Save $170)
- Browning Citori Hunter Grade II Over/Under Shotgun for $1,799 (Save $300)
Archery
- Killer Instinct Fiery 400 Crossbow Package for $199 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $499 (Save $300)
- CenterPoint Wrath 430 Crossbow Package with Silent Crank for $649 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge Invader 400 Crossbow Package for $649 (Save $50)
- BlackOut NV-32 Compound Bow for $699 (Save $100)