We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bass Pro Shops is offering great deals on trolling motors, fish finders, and tackle during their Marine Sale going on now until February 22. Boaters and anglers can save up to 27% off fishing equipment, including rods, reels, and lures. We rounded up some of our favorite deals to help you start gearing up for spring.

Best Deals on Fish Finders

Best Deals on Trolling Motors

Best Deals on Fishing Reels

Best Deals on Fishing Rods/Combos

Best Deals on Lures

Check out other great deals on outdoor gear here.