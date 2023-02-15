We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Bass Pro Shops is offering great deals on trolling motors, fish finders, and tackle during their Marine Sale going on now until February 22. Boaters and anglers can save up to 27% off fishing equipment, including rods, reels, and lures. We rounded up some of our favorite deals to help you start gearing up for spring.
Best Deals on Fish Finders
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 93sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo (Save $350)
- Humminbird HELIX 7 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G3 Fishfinder (Save $200)
- Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter (Save $1500)
- Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 94sv Fish Finder (Save $350)
- Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter (Save $30)
- Lowrance Elite FS 9 Fish Finder (Save $350)
- Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 106sv Chartplotter (Save $500)
Best Deals on Trolling Motors
- Minn Kota PowerDrive Bow-Mount Trolling Motor – PowerDrive 50 (Save $100)
- Minn Kota Maxxum Bow-Mount Trolling Motor (Save up to 13%)
- MotorGuide Xi3 Kayak Saltwater Bow Mount Trolling Motor with Pinpoint GPS (Save $200)
Best Deals on Fishing Reels
- Lew’s Mach 2 Spinning Reels (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Baitcast Reel (Save $20)
- Offshore Angler Ocean Master Lever Drag Reel (Save $20)
- Abu Garcia Revo SX Baitcast Reel (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Carbonlite 2.0 Spinning Reel (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series Spinning Reel (Save $10)
Best Deals on Fishing Rods/Combos
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Spinning Rod (Save up to 16% off)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo (Save $60)
- PENN Fierce III LE Spinning Combo (Save up to 40% off)
- Offshore Angler Ocean Master OMSU Stand-Up Rod with Roller Guides (Save $30)
- PENN Spinfisher VI 5500 Spinning Rod and Reel Combo (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Casting Rod (Save $20)
Best Deals on Lures
- Strike King Red Eyed Shad Crankbait (Save 25%)
- Strike King Mr. Crappie Scizzor Shad Body (Save 27%)
- Berkley Gulp Saltwater Paddleshad (Save 25%)
- Strike King Mr. Crappie Slab Slanger (Save 27%)
- Strike King Mr. Crappie Spin Baby (Save 25%)
- Googan Baits Krackin’ Craws (Save 33%)
Check out other great deals on outdoor gear here.