The blade enthusiasts we are, we’re big fans of Benchmade knives. They’re durable, well-made, and, most importantly, razor sharp. As for as much as we love knives, we’re equally passionate about the water. Being on it, in it, around it—doesn’t matter. So when we heard that Benchmade was launching its new Water Series collection, we knew we had to try them out. And to no one’s surprise, they didn’t disappoint.

The just-released Benchmade Water Series is a line of knives specifically designed for use on the water, whether you’re fishing or boating. The collection includes a variety of fixed blade knives, folders, and fillet knives, all made with premium CPM MagnaCut steel that’s long-lasting and corrosion-resistant to withstand saltwater and the elements.

Below is a peek into the all-new line-up of blades, along with our thoughts on each knife and where to snag one for yourself. Bonus: All Benchmade knives are American-made and come with the brand’s famous LifeSharp services, where they’ll re-sharpen and clean your knife for free for its entire life.

Specs

Blade Length : 3.88 inches

: 3.88 inches Blade Style : Drop point

: Drop point Mechanism : Axis lock

: Axis lock Weight: 4.23 oz

The Adira—which Benchmade calls “a waterman’s EDC”—is probably my favorite of the new Water Series collection. You can use it for basically anything and everything on the boat, whether you’re cutting fishing line or prepping bait. It’s about as versatile as they come. The folder is very easy to open, yet stays securely locked closed when not in use. Plus, I appreciate the hi-vis attached lanyard that keeps it within reach at all times.

The Benchmade Adira folding knife. (Photo/Amanda Oliver)

Specs

Blade Length : 3.21 inches

: 3.21 inches Blade Style : Drop point

: Drop point Mechanism : Axis lock

: Axis lock Weight: 3.09 oz

The smallest knife of the bunch, the Mini Adira is exactly what it sounds like: a smaller version of the Adira. The blade itself is just 3 inches long, and even when folded, it’s a compact 4 inches. That makes it easy to handle and even easier to slip in a pocket or tackle box when you’re finished. I like the Axis lock opening mechanism that I was able to operate one-handed, and the super sharp drop-point style blade.

The Benchmade Mini Adira folding knife. (Photo/Amanda Oliver)

Specs

Blade Length : 7 or 9 inches

: 7 or 9 inches Blade Style : Trailing point

: Trailing point Mechanism : Fixed blade

: Fixed blade Weight: 2.84 oz

No line-up of knives made for the water would be complete without a fillet knife. Enter the Fishcrafter, which comes in a shorter 7-inch blade length and a longer 9-inch option, depending on the size of the fish you’re catching. The super thin CPM-MagnaCut steel blade has just enough give to be flexible enough for easy filleting yet sturdy enough for deboning and cleaning. I like that the included sheath has a hole at the tip for draining water to prevent corrosion or rust.

The Benchmade Fishcrafter 7-inch fillet knife. (Photo/Amanda Oliver)

Specs

Blade Length : 4.32 inches

: 4.32 inches Blade Style : Sheepsfoot

: Sheepsfoot Mechanism : Fixed blade

: Fixed blade Weight: 5.38 oz

The Undercurrent is the most unique knife in the Water Series line-up, in my opinion. It has a sheepsfoot blade that’s partially serrated for easily tearing through rope or line. It’s heavy-duty, strong, and durable—all qualities you want in a good fishing or boating knife. The easy-to-mount sheath makes carrying it a breeze, too, and I like the grippy handle for comfortable cutting.

The Benchmade Undercurrent fixed blade knife. (Photo/Amanda Oliver)

Specs

Blade Length : 2.68 inches

: 2.68 inches Blade Style : Drop point

: Drop point Mechanism : Fixed blade

: Fixed blade Weight: 2.36 oz

If a classic fixed blade is your style, the Intersect is where it’s at. Highly versatile, it has a sub-3-inch drop-point blade that’s great for smaller tasks that require precise cuts. My favorite part is the jimping on the grip which makes it easy to hold onto even when wet (a must on the boat!). It’s also the lightest in terms of weight of all the knives here, so it’s ideal for everyday carry when you’re working on the water.

The Benchmade Intersect fixed blade knife. (Photo/Amanda Oliver)

The entire Water Series line-up of knives is available for purchase at BladeHQ or directly from Benchmade via their website. The knives are well worth the splurge—just what you’ll want for the upcoming summer season on the water.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.