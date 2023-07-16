Berkley Fishing Line Is On Sale Starting At Just $6 Right Now
Now is the best time to score fishing line at a discount
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Berkley makes some of the best fishing line, whether you’re looking for monofilament, braid, or fluorocarbon. If you’re looking to add a few spools to your tackle box, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get Berkley fishing line on sale at Amazon for up to 40% off.
Below are the best deals on Berkley fishing line you can shop, including a variety of yardage and pound tests.
Best Berkley Fishing Line Deals
- Berkley Trilene XL Clear Fishing Line, 300 yds, 12-lb for $6 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line, 1500 yds, 10-lb for $7 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament Fishing Line, 330 yds, 6-lb for $7 (Save $2)
- Berkley Trilene XT Low-Vis Green Monofilament Fishing Line, 300 yds, 17-lb for $7 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament Fishing Line, 300 yds, 12-lb for $7 (Save $3)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line, 900 yds, 15-lb for $7 (Save $4)
- Berkley FireLine Superline Fishing Line, 125 yds, 10-lb for $13 (Save $7)
- Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon Fishing Line, 250 yds, 20-lb for $13 (Save $4)
- Berkley Jordan Lee x9 Braid Superline, 328 yds, 30-lb for $29 (Save $5)