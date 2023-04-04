We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When you’re looking for the best fishing line (whether for crappie, bass, or almost any other type of fish), Berkley is one of the biggest names in the game. Our experts here at Field & Stream highly recommend the brand—especially its monofilament—for its smooth casting, impressive strength, and durability. Right now, at Amazon, you can snag a spool (or two or three) of Berkley fishing line for a great price.
You’ll find deals on Berkley Trilene Big Game, Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon, and Berkley Trilene XL, to name a few, in a variety of pound tests and lengths. The best part? They start at just $6 per spool. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Berkley deals going on this week.
Best Berkley Fishing Line Deals
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line, 10 Pound Test, 1500 Yards for $6 (Save $5)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line, 30 Pound Test, 440 Yards for $7 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Fishing Line, 15 Pound Test, 900 Yards for $8 (Save $3)
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament Fishing Line, 14 Pound Test, 400 Yards for $8 (Save $2)
- Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon Fishing Line, 8 Pound Test, 250 Yards for $11 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene Sensation Monofilament Fishing Line, 14 Pound Test, 330 Yards for $11 (Save $2)
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament Fishing Line, 17 Pound Test, 3000 Yards for $48 (Save $21)