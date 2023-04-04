We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Apr 4, 2023 11:26 AM

When you’re looking for the best fishing line (whether for crappie, bass, or almost any other type of fish), Berkley is one of the biggest names in the game. Our experts here at Field & Stream highly recommend the brand—especially its monofilament—for its smooth casting, impressive strength, and durability. Right now, at Amazon, you can snag a spool (or two or three) of Berkley fishing line for a great price.

You’ll find deals on Berkley Trilene Big Game, Berkley Vanish Fluorocarbon, and Berkley Trilene XL, to name a few, in a variety of pound tests and lengths. The best part? They start at just $6 per spool. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Berkley deals going on this week.

Best Berkley Fishing Line Deals