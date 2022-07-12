Amazon’s Prime Day is starting to get so big that it’s a little bit daunting. They’re trying to sell you so much, that it’s nearly impossible to parse through it to find what you actually came there for. Luckily, the gear team here at Field & Stream have been covering all the outdoor deals from Prime Day 2022, and we’re using this story to give you all the most noteworthy deals from our two days’ worth of coverage.

If you want to sift through our more specialized stories, find them here. Otherwise, these are our favorite gear deals from Prime Day 2022 so far:

Reliable water filtration or purification systems are invaluable in the backcountry. There are so many fantastic water filters, but the LifeStraw is one of the lightest weight options available. It’s perfect for trail runners, emergency preparedness, and anything involving international travel. Each LifeStraw can filter up to 792 gallons (3,000 liters) of water while removing up to 99.9999% of bacteria (salmonella, E. Coli, cholera, etc.). It also can remove up to 99.9% of protozoa, including giardia. You don’t even need to use other purification methods in tandem with the LifeStraw because it is such an effective filtering device.

These C1 binos from Maven are one of our favorite deals on this list. This 12×24 pair of binoculars is great for hunters, shooters, and birders. It has a lightweight frame and multi-coated lenses for crystal clear viewing. They are extremely durable and incorporate fogproof, waterproof, and scratch-resistant technology. They weigh a gentle 1.54 pounds and include Maven’s unconditional lifetime warranty.

First things first, it’s a sturdy fixed blade. It’s got a full tang, drop point blade, and a serrated half edge. Paired with the ergonomic rubber handle and steel hammer pommel, you can get some real force behind the knife.

Where this fixed blade really excels is in the built-in survival mechanisms. In the sheath you’ve got a snap-in ferro rod, as well as an integrated sharpener for field touchups. And on the knife itself, you have an emergency whistle in case you’re in a more dire situation.

But if it’s everyday carry you’re looking for, The CRKT is an assisted open EDC knife that deploys fast and smooth. It has a lightweight and compact design that makes it ideal to carry on your person. The carbon stainless steel blade is durable and easy to keep sharp. The handle glass-reinforced nylon hand has grooves for a comfortable grip. Everything you need in an EDC knife.

Coleman is a classic and affordable camping brand that makes tents and other camping essentials. If you are searching for a family camping tent, the Coleman 8-Person Tent is worth looking into on Prime Day. While it still is less expensive than many competing brands, a tent of this size can be a pricey investment. Luckily, you can get up to 56% off the retail price on Prime Day, saving you money and giving you a tent the whole family can enjoy.