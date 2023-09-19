The 20 Most Popular Bass Pro Shops Fishing Rods and Reels Right Now
From spinning reels to baitcasting combos, these are the top-rated picks from Bass Pro
It’s no secret that Bass Pro Shops is the place to go when you need a new rod or reel—or any piece of fishing gear and equipment, for that matter. While the massive outdoor retailer carries big brands like Penn, Abu Garcia, and Lew’s, they also have their own line of fishing rods and reels that come highly recommended by beginner and experienced anglers alike.
Whether you’re searching for a flashy new spinning reel or a trusty baitcast rod and reel combo, you’ll find it all from the trusted Bass Pro Shops brand. There are hundreds to choose from and, while you can’t really go wrong with any, we’ve rounded up the most popular fishing rods and reels from the brand below.
Best Bass Pro Shops Rods and Reels
Fishing Rod and Reel Combos
- Bass Pro Shops TinyLite Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $30
- Bass Pro Shops King Kat Rod and Reel Spinning Combo for $50
- Bass Pro Shops Micro Lite Elite Rod and Reel Spinning Combo for $75
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Baitcast Combo for $130
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $150
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Baitcast Rod and Reel Combo for $220
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Spinning Rod and Reel Combo for $300
Fishing Reels
- Bass Pro Shops King Kat Spinning Reel for $30
- Bass Pro Shops MegaCast Metal Round Baitcast Reel for $50
- Bass Pro Shops Micro Lite Elite Spinning Reel for $50
- Bass Pro Shops Tourney Special Baitcast Reel for $60
- Bass Pro Shops Formula Spinning Reel for $60
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Carbonlite 2.0 Spinning Reel for $80
- Bass Pro Shops Formula Baitcast Reel for $80
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris CarbonLite 2.0 Baitcast Reel for $130