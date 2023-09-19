We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Bass Pro Shops is the place to go when you need a new rod or reel—or any piece of fishing gear and equipment, for that matter. While the massive outdoor retailer carries big brands like Penn, Abu Garcia, and Lew’s, they also have their own line of fishing rods and reels that come highly recommended by beginner and experienced anglers alike.

Whether you’re searching for a flashy new spinning reel or a trusty baitcast rod and reel combo, you’ll find it all from the trusted Bass Pro Shops brand. There are hundreds to choose from and, while you can’t really go wrong with any, we’ve rounded up the most popular fishing rods and reels from the brand below.

Best Bass Pro Shops Rods and Reels

Fishing Rod and Reel Combos

Fishing Reels

Fishing Rods