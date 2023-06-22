The 12 Best Boating Accessories for Summer 2023

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer is a fun time to spend on the water. But it’s even more fun if you have great gadgets on your boat. That’s why we rounded up the best boat accessories from Bass Pro Shops—to make your lake days even more enjoyable than they already are.

We covered everything you need for fun and safety, including anchors, coolers, speakers, grills, and more. Each product on this list will enhance your boating experience in one way or another. And that’s really our only goal; to make sure you have the best days on the water. Well, that, and maybe help you catch a few more fish.

Here are some ideas to take your boat to the next level:

Best Anchor: Bass Pro Shops Fluke Anchors

Since you probably already have an anchor suited for your vessel, we recommend picking up another. This fluke anchor from Bass Pro Shops is a great way to double anchor your boat and serve as a backup. It comes in three different weights, so choose one strong enough to hold your boat in place.

Best Boat Grill: Magma ChefsMate Gas Grill

Most people think grills are too bulky to bring on a boat. While that may be true for some models, it isn’t for the Magma ChefsMate. This grill is specifically designed for boats. Its compact size makes it easy to bring on the water, and the marine-grade stainless steel construction ensures it will withstand the elements. It offers strong grilling power and multiple mounting options, including fold-away legs.

Best Waterproof Speaker: JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker

This JBL Flip 5 speaker is waterproof and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. It can even pair with other JBL speakers for a surround sound feel. Plus, it’s small enough to throw into a backpack or store in the console of your boat.

Best Fish Finder: Garmin Striker Vivid 4cv

The Garmin Striker Vivid 4cv is an excellent budget fish finder. This unit includes traditional sonar and ClearVü sonar—helping get a better read of depth and structure. Anglers can mark honey holes, create routes, and clock their speed. It also has all the necessary mounting accessories, making setup easy.

Best First Aid Kit: Adventure Medical Kits Sportsman 100

Every boat should be ready in case something goes wrong. This first aid kit has everything you need for cuts, wounds, blisters, and more. It includes enough supplies for two people to last a long weekend.

Traditional life jackets are bulky and uncomfortable to wear. That’s why most bass anglers like low profile vests like this one from Bass Pro Shops. It is so slim that you’ll barely notice it on your chest. If the time comes when you do need it, the vest automatically inflates under water pressure, and it has a backup handle for manual deployment.

Best Boat Cooler: Orca 40-qt. Cooler

Every boat needs a cooler big enough to hold drinks and snacks for a full day on the water. But not one so bulky that it takes up too much space. Enter the Orca 40-quart. I used this cooler while fishing on my friend’s flats boat all spring. It has plenty of storage for a day’s worth of drinks and food, and it doesn’t take up much room. We even used it as a casting platform.

Best Fishing Rod: Lew’s Custom XP Speed Spin Spinning Combo

This Lew’s combo is the perfect setup to keep rigged and ready to go. The reel is durable, smooth, and easy to cast. The rod and reel combo is ideal for most freshwater species and an excellent rod for novice and experienced anglers alike.

I carry a dry bag with me on any adventure where I might get wet, including boat trips. Put your essentials—camera, food, clothes, and phone—in the bag and roll it up. Everything will stay dry, whether in a rain storm or taking spray over the gunnels. The bag comes in four sizes, but the 30L is a good option for most trips.

Best Rain Gear: Gill Rain Jacket and Bibs

A good set of rain gear is essential to have on board at all times. The Gill Aspect series—jacket and bibs—saved my buddy during a day of fishing in torrential rain. While he was bone dry, I was soaked in a so-called waterproof jacket from another brand. I picked up Gill’s Aspect jacket and bibs shortly after and haven’t looked back.

Best Pocket Knife: Benchmade Bugout

Always keep a sharp knife on your boat. My favorite one to carry is the Benchmade Bugout. It is slim, lightweight, and extremely sharp. I’ve used it to cut tangled line out of props and for other fishing and motor needs. If you use it around saltwater, make sure to wash it down when you get home.