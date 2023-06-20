We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get on the water this summer with a new boat from the Bass Pro Shops Boating Center. There you’ll find a variety of makes and models fitted for bass fishing, leisure riding, water sports, and general freshwater fishing. Whether you’re in the market for a new or used boat, you can filter your online search by make, pursuit, price, length, and more. Plus, it gives you the nearest Bass Pro Shops location where you can see the boat in person.

Some of the notable brands offered at the Boating Center include Tracker, Tahoe, Nitro, Regency, and Mako. Popular sellers include bass boats, pontoon boats, bowriders, and deep V’s for general freshwater fishing.

Here are some of our favorite picks, along with what pursuit each boat is best fit for.

Best Bass Boat: 2023 Nitro Z20 Pro

If you are in the market for the best bass boat money can buy, consider the new Nitro Z20 Pro. It is a premium boat for the serious angler who wants all the extra features on the water. Let’s start with the powerful 225-horsepower Mercury engine, which makes this boat fast. The heavier fiberglass hull won’t be a concern with this motor pushing you around, and you’ll be able to jump from spot to spot in no time. The boat is just over 20 feet long and has a beam of just under 8 feet.

As mentioned, this boat comes with all the bells and whistles, including a Lowrance HDS Live 9 gimbal-mounted fish finder on the bow and a Lowrance HDS Live 9 flush-mounted fish finder in the console. The NEMA network allows for connectivity between all electronics. The Z20 Pro also comes with a Lowrance Ghost trolling motor, a 40-amp battery charger, and an extra trolling motor battery.

We could go on and on listing all the amazing specs of this boat, but the only thing you need to know is this: The Nitro Z20 Pro is made for the obsessed bass angler who is on the water every chance they get.

Best Bowrider: 2023 Tahoe 210 Si

Bowriders are some of the most versatile boats that are perfect for family lake days. Unlike the other boats on this list, the Tahoe 210 Si is a straight inboard. It is a perfect cross between luxury and utility. The stern has an oversized padded sundeck for relaxing and enjoying your lunch on the water, and the rest of the seats are just as comfortable for joy rides.

The Tahoe is also ideal for watersports, including wakeboarding, water skiing, and wake surfing. It even features an in-floor wakeboard/ski storage compartment with a hold-open lid assist. New for this model is an 8-inch touchscreen multi-color digital display. This includes a GPS-accurate speedometer and depth reader, as well as displaying motor functions and motor health. At 21 feet with a 250 horsepower engine, this boat can move. The included tandem-axle powder-coated trailer with disc brakes on both axles improves trailing performance and the overall lifespan of the trail.

Best Jon Boat: 2023 Tracker Grizzly 1654 T Sportsman

The Tracker Grizzly is a versatile Jon boat that is a great option for hunting and fishing. At just over 17 feet, the Grizzly is a year-round boat for many outdoorsmen who chase fish in the spring and summer and ducks in the fall and winter.

This straightforward aluminum Jon boat features a 40-horsepower tiller motor and a big deck. It has a lockable rod box on the side and plenty of storage space underneath for tackle or decoys. The bow has a flat surface for the addition of a trolling motor and electronics. It also comes with a single-axle trailer and a submersible lighting system. Hunters can opt for the grassland or woodland camo pattern. And don’t be afraid to get creative with a DIY duck blind come hunting season—this boat can be extraordinary in the marsh.

Best Value Bass Boat: 2023 Tracker Pro 170

A Jon boat can only do so much, and a fully-rigged bass boat with all the bells and whistles is too expensive. The Tracker Pro 170 is the middle ground and a great choice for bass anglers looking to up their rig without looking like they’re entering the Bassmaster Classic.

This 16-foot-8-inch aluminum Tracker comes ready with a 50 HP Mercury motor and everything you need to hit the water. It has a 15-gallon livewell and a Minn Kota 45-pound thrust trolling motor mounted to the bow. The console includes standard features like a speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge. Plus, it has a 12V outlet and a phone holder.

The elevated casting decks feature marine-grade carpet on the bow and stern with storage underneath. The lockable rod box is a nice touch, and the two foldable casting chairs are comfortable for a full day of fishing. An all-aluminum hull paired with three-inch gunnels improves the structural strength of the entire boat.

Don’t worry about trailering the Pro 170, either. It’s lightweight and comes with a custom-fit single-axle trailer. The carpeted bunks make for easier launching and add a layer of protection to the hull. It has a heavy-duty winch and strap, but this boat won’t be too difficult to get up on the trailer when you take it out of the water.

Best Pontoon Boat: 2023 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy 18 DLX

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sun Tracker Bass Buggy is a leisure pontoon boat made for relaxing on the lake. It’s 20 feet long and rated to safely fit up to eight people. It features everything you’d want out of a leisure boat, including a comfortable couch, seats, and a Bluetooth stereo with two upholstery speakers.

While it isn’t specifically designed for fishing, you can certainly wet a line from this boat. It even includes a large bow port rotomolded box with a livewell. The deck is perfect for casting, and it features two comfortable fishing seats. It also comes with adequate storage and multiple rod holders.