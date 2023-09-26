We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re casting flies on the river or waterfowling in the marshes, the right pair of waders can make or break your experience. Choose a good pair of fishing waders or duck hunting waders and you’ll be able to brave the elements for hours. But choose a subpar pair and you’ll return home cold, damp, and miserable.

While there are a lot of great waders out there—many of which our experts have tested—Cabela’s waders are some of the best in terms of value and quality. The best part? They’re a lot more affordable than other brands yet perform incredibly well. If you want to stay warm and dry on even the rainiest, coldest, and windiest days, these are the best Cabela’s waders you can buy right now.

Sizes: 8 – 15 in stout, regular, and tall lengths

Of all the waders from the Cabela’s brand, the SuperMag chest waders are by far the best. We’ve been wearing them duck hunting for years and can personally attest to how well they function and how well they hold up season after season. They’re everything you could want in a pair of waders: comfortable, breathable, insulated, and waterproof. The 5mm neoprene outer shields you from water and wind while trapping your body heat inside, so you stay nice and warm. Even when temperatures dipped below 10 degrees with a wind chill of even less here in Maryland, we remained dry and comfortable (or at least as comfortable as we could be) when wearing the Cabela’s SuperMags.

The boots are lined with 1,600-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation, which really does work when it comes to preventing your feet from freezing. And the reinforced outer layer of the waders adds durability—we’ve owned and worn ours on plenty of hunting excursions in pretty treacherous conditions, scrambling over rocks and trekking through brush. They’re never once ripped or torn.

Real-life proof that we’re big fans of Cabela’s waders around these parts. Amanda Oliver

These waders are also very well thought-out, with plenty of features designed with the duck hunter in mind. The fleece-lined handwarmer pocket comes in clutch when you need to thaw out your fingers—it even has a pocket inside for a hand warmer or Hot Hands. Speaking of pockets, there are plenty. You have a storm-flapped pouch for anything that can’t get wet, three roomy front pockets big enough for calls and chokes, and a detachable shell pouch that can hold up to 24 shot shells.

Other convenient features include D-rings to hang your gear and padded adjustable shoulder straps for a customizable fit.

Sizes: 6 – 14

Good waders for under $200? Sounds too good to be true—but it isn’t. The Cabela’s Classic waders are one of the most affordable pairs out there, at more than half the price of other brands. And with such high quality construction, you really can’t beat the value. The boots are durable and well-insulated, and feature a cleated tread for optimal traction when you’re trekking through muddy marshes.

The upper is covered in waterproof neoprene to keep you dryer for longer, while the adjustable webbing suspenders are comfortable and flexible. Other highlights include reinforced knees, a nylon belt for a better fit, and a front handwarmer pocket with a built-in shell holder so you don’t have to dig through your pockets to find your shot shells.

Sizes: 8 – 13 in stout, regular, and tall lengths

While all of the waders on this list are completely waterproof, the Cabela’s 4Most Dry-Plus waders go above and beyond. The upper features not just one but four layers of waterproofing, while the 900-denier layer and neoprene knee padding provides an extra layer of protection from the elements. Yet somehow the waders are still breathable and flexible, which means you won’t be a sweaty and swampy mess at the end of the day. And more importantly, you’ll be able to move around while you wear them without feeling restricted.

While the upper isn’t insulated, the rubber boots have a thick 1,200 grams of 3M Thinsulate for warmth. The adjustable shoulder straps and included wader belt allow you to customize the fit of your waders, too.

Sizes: 8 – 13

When you’re out in the marsh on a freezing cold December morning, you need your waders to do one thing: keep you warm. Fortunately, the Cabela’s Northern Flight Renegade II waders will do just that. The upper is lined with 200-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation, while the rubber boots have a staggering 1,600-gram insulation to prevent cold feet and numb toes. Speaking of the boots, they boast a moisture-wicking natural cork insole that provides added comfort if you’re on feet for hours on end along with a thick tread for traction in slippery mud.

The reinforced knees and seat of the waders give you confidence that they’ll last for longer than a season or two. You’ll also find two D-rings on the front for hanging your calls, gloves, and any other gear and a zippered water-resistant pocket big enough to hold any valuables you don’t want getting wet on your hunt.