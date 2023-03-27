Best Camping Blankets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Meg Carney Published Mar 27, 2023 12:36 PM

The best camping blankets are functional indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between. We did our best to ensure only the best of the best made our list. When possible, the blankets on our list are tested to evaluate their portability, durability, weather resistance, and of course, how warm and cozy they are on a cold day. Since all of us have varying needs in terms of warmth and comfort and enjoy different styles of camping, we included a range of blankets to fit the needs of our wide range of readers.

Versatility is a significant player in how we review products. Many of these blankets are great for camping, sure, but they’re just as good for indoor use or as a patio blanket in warmer months. Whether you’re lounging in your camper van, getting cozy by the fire, or looking for a blanket to keep in an emergency kit, we rounded up the best camping blankets for all of these occasions.

How We Picked the Best Camping Blankets

To select the best camping blankets, we first considered our previous knowledge of products on the market, product-specific research, and conversations with brand manufacturers. After we narrowed down our choices, product testing began. While we strive to test all products we review, when a product isn’t available for testing before publication, we rely on verified testimonials from other writers or trusted experts that have used the products and can provide firsthand experience with the blankets.

When evaluating blankets, our primary considerations include the following:

Comfort: How does the material feel? Is it soft or itchy, or could it cause any sensory discomfort?

Warmth: How thick is the material? What is the blanket made out of, and what is the warmth-to-weight ratio? Do the dimensions allow for full body coverage in a variety of positions? Can it be used year-round or only during warmer months? Can the blanket still insulate when wet?

Portability: What is the product weight? What is the packed size? Is it easy to carry on its own?

Versatility: Can you use the blanket in a variety of outdoor settings? Is it stylish and functional enough to also be used indoors? Does the blanket have additional functions, like being converted into a sleeping bag? What is the weather resistance of the blanket?

Durability: What is the blanket made from? Does the blanket have high-quality stitching? Does the company have a warranty or repair policy? Does the warmth or comfort of the blanket change after exposure to dirt, sun, or washing?

Note: For some categories, such as the best emergency blanket, the product may only fit some of the above considerations. Products are also subject to change as they are used more frequently and in varying conditions. Other changes may occur when products are updated or new blankets enter the market.

Best Camping Blankets: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Weight: 23 oz

23 oz Materials: 100% Alpaca fiber

100% Alpaca fiber Open Dimensions: 66″ x 55″

66″ x 55″ Overall Area: 25 square feet

25 square feet Machine Washable: Yes

Pros

Soft, cozy feel

Made in the USA

Packs down relatively small

Unique stitching prevents runs in the fabric

Made from natural materials

Cons

Works for short backpacking trips, but is not the most packable option on the list

The best camping blanket on our list is the Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket. Made in the USA from fibers ethically sourced from their partners in Peru, the blanket has a feel comparable to merino wool. It is surprisingly soft to the touch, and while the fabric is somewhat thin, it provides an adequate level of warmth. The size and weight of the blanket work well both for individuals and couples, and the style is nice enough to be a feature in your home and at camp. While it may not pack as small as a down blanket, it is lightweight enough to carry on short backpacking trips. It is likely better suited for car camping, overlanding, or RVing, but could be fine for a weekend or overnight trip on moderate terrain.

To test the suitability of this blanket for backpacking and car camping, I packed the blanket out with our typical backpacking setup. I found it suitable for short trips, and the fabric’s softness won over not only me but also my dog, who favors soft fleece blankets. I often use a blanket to line the floor of my tent to further protect it from damage when camping with dogs, and this blanket worked perfectly. It is lighter than wool blankets we have used in the past, and the overall feel and functionality are preferable to synthetic fabric blends we’ve tried before.

The All-Paca blanket is lightweight, soft, and made from ethically sourced materials.

The primary concern I had about this blanket was its durability. Much like merino wool, the longevity of the blanket may be a bit lower than that of a blanket that features synthetic fibers. It’s made with a weft knit that resists “running.” If you rip or poke a hole in it, that hole won’t turn into a run or weaken the threads around it. The hole may expand over time, but it will not unravel the fibers. With lightweight materials like this, durability and overall care can be a concern. Luckily, this blanket is machine washable in cold water on a gentle cycle.

Best Wool: Ibex Wool Blanket

Specs

Weight: N/A

N/A Materials: 100% wool

100% wool Open Dimensions: 56.5″ x 76″

56.5″ x 76″ Packed Dimensions: 20″ x 18″ x 6″

20″ x 18″ x 6″ Machine Washable: No

Pros

Very soft for a wool blanket

Made in the USA

Thick, warm fibers

Comes with moth-proof storage bag

Cons

Dry clean only

Price

We love a good wool blanket to bring along car camping or to keep at your lakeside cabin. While I’ve always been a fan of wool blankets, some people are turned off by their often scratchy feel and the high level of care needed to keep them clean. The Ibex wool blanket is dry clean only, which is not ideal for the average camper, but this is relatively typical for high-end wool blankets. If you can get past that care aspect, the Ibex Wool Blanket is worth a shot. It is sourced and woven in Massachusetts, USA, and is made from 100% wool materials. Available in three colors, it features a decorative design along the edges and comes in a convenient moth-proof case for carrying and storage.

Nothing quite competes with the warmth of a wool blanket. While I like to line the tent floor with a wool blanket while camping (especially in cold weather or when camping with dogs), I would be tentative to do that with this blanket simply because it is dry clean only. Functionally speaking, as a blanket, the size is great to wrap around yourself and sit out on the patio, and it is large enough for two people to use. There are many wool blankets on the market, and this Ibex design is one of our favorites. If you’re looking for a wool blanket that may be softer and easier to keep clean, we recommend looking into wool-cotton blends.

The Ibex Wool Blanket is one of the warmest options on the list and is large enough to wrap around your entire body.

Unfortunately, this blanket is not as portable as standard synthetic camping blankets. The weight and packed size are large and do not function well for any form of backpacking.

Best Down: Big Agnes Camp Robber Down Blanket

Specs

Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz

2 lbs 3 oz Materials: 100% post-consumer recycled polyester taffeta, 650 DownTek water-repellent down

100% post-consumer recycled polyester taffeta, 650 DownTek water-repellent down Open Dimensions: 88″ x 80″

88″ x 80″ Packed Dimensions: 9.5″ x 8.5″

9.5″ x 8.5″ Machine Washable: Yes (no agitator)

Pros

Lifetime warranty

100% Certified RDS Down Certified

Water-resistant materials

Highly compressible

Cons

Price

The Big Agnes Camp Robber Down Blanket is reminiscent of a down quilt mixed with a sleeping bag and blanket. While it doesn’t have fasteners to make it into a sleeping bag, it is warm enough for casual camping. It is highly compressible and has the advantage of being made from water-resistant materials. Down is not naturally water resistant and does not insulate when wet, but this blanket features DownTek water repellent down to enhance its functionality for camping.

Since this bag is designed for use outdoors, it’s a huge plus that it’s easy to keep clean and is machine washable (in a washing machine with no agitator). Most water-repellent coatings wash off over time. However, this blanket uses a PFC-free water-repellent chemistry, that should last far longer than traditional alternatives. The blanket comes with a mesh storage bag and a stuff sack. To help the blanket last longer and prevent the down from forming clusters (and thus causing cold spots), store the it in the mesh storage bag or hang it up.

Best Lightweight: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Specs

Weight: 3.7 lbs (2-Person)

3.7 lbs (2-Person) Materials: 100% recycled 30D ripstop polyester, 100% recycled 3D hollow fiber siliconized synthetic insulation

100% recycled 30D ripstop polyester, 100% recycled 3D hollow fiber siliconized synthetic insulation Open Dimensions: 84″ x 80″ (2-Person)

84″ x 80″ (2-Person) Packed Dimensions: 8″ x 19″ (2-Person)

8″ x 19″ (2-Person) Machine Washable: Yes

Pros

Available in 3 sizes

Made from recycled materials

Water- and stain-resistant

A variety of designs to choose from

Cape clip on 1-person model

Cons

Bag is made from entirely synthetic materials

Difficult to get back into the bag at times

The Rumpl Original Puffy is the catch-all outdoor blanket. It is packable, cozy, warm, and water-resistant. Offering several unique designs, Rumpl has various blanket options, some made with down insulation, which is an even lighter and more compressible option. Even though the bag is made from entirely synthetic materials, the blanket is made from 100% recycled materials. In fact, according to the Rumpl website, the two-person blanket uses 100 recycled bottles. The benefit of synthetic insulation is that it continues to insulate even if it gets wet. With this blanket, you don’t have to worry too much about moisture because it has a DWR water-repellent finish. DWR does lose its function over time and washes, so pay close attention to the manufacturer’s care instructions for the best results.

All sizes of the Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket come with a water-resistant stuff sack. The blanket packs down into the stuff sack, but it can be tricky to get it back in the bag because of the slippery fabric. While the smaller sizes will be more packable, no matter the size you choose, they are all very portable. The bag is easy to fit into a backpack or even strap to the outside. It is a lightweight blanket, so if it is windy and you’re using it like a picnic blanket, it may blow off the ground in the wind. The materials on the outside also help keep it clean from other debris like dog hair, sand, grass, or dirt.

A versatile and durable blanket, the Rumpl Original Puffy is a portable option for all outdoor activities.

Specs

Weight: 7.9 oz

7.9 oz Materials: Polyethylene

Polyethylene Dimensions: 96” x 60”

96” x 60” Heat Reflectivity: 90%

Pros

Affordable

Reusable emergency option

Multipurpose design

Lightweight and packable

Cons

No grommets on corners to make a shelter

Having a reliable emergency blanket in a car camping kit or a backcountry emergency kit is an easy way to stay safe outdoors. The best emergency blankets are made from lightweight materials and have a high level of heat reflection. Most emergency blankets do not rely on insulation to help keep you warm but rather on the heat-reflective properties of the materials they choose. The S.O.L. Heavy Duty Emergency Blanket is a durable and portable option for any emergency.

This blanket is strong enough to be used as additional heat retention on the tent’s floor and to reuse several times. It has a reflective side that effectively reflects up to 90% of your body heat to you. While it shares similar properties to standard emergency blankets, it does not have the loud crinkle noise they do. It makes some noise, but it is less intense. The only thing we wish this emergency blanket had is grommets on the corners to make it slightly more functional to make a shelter in emergencies.

Most Water Resistant: Yeti Lowlands Blanket

Most Water Resistant SEE IT

Specs

Weight: 5.8 lbs

5.8 lbs Materials: Polyester and Rayon

Polyester and Rayon Open Dimensions: 78″ x 55″

78″ x 55″ Machine Washable: Yes

Pros

Waterproof materials

Works well as a ground cloth

Packs down easily

Utility loops to stake it down on windy days

Made from durable materials

Cons

Price

More of a ground cloth than a blanket

The Yeti Lowlands Blanket is one of the most water-resistant blankets. Made from durable materials like polyester and rayon, three layers provide not only durability, water/stain resistance, and some insulation. While some synthetic insulation is within this blanket, it functions far better as a ground cloth than a warm and cozy blanket. The blanket has a waterproof bottom layer to face toward the ground and then a softer top layer to sit on top or wrap around yourself on cold nights.

This is likely one of the most durable blankets on our list, and it is also one of the heavier options. We recommend this blanket for standard outdoor activities like beach days, car camping, tailgating, festivals, and overlanding. At almost six pounds, it is far too heavy to lug around while hiking, but it can be an excellent option for picnics and other outdoor settings. Since it is heavier, it is less likely to blow around in the wind, but it also comes with a few loops on the edges to stake down if needed.

I can see this becoming a blanket you keep in the car to grab whenever you’re out on an adventure. It is also easy to care for (it’s machine-washable), which is harder to find when choosing materials like wool. Overall, this is an excellent blanket option for anyone who wants a durable ground cloth for outdoor activities. The water and debris resistance makes it ideal for parents and pet owners that need a blanket that is not only durable but easy to keep clean.

Best Budget: Kelty Bestie Blanket

Specs

Weight: 25 oz

25 oz Materials: 75D polyester taffeta shell, CloudLoft insulation, 190T Poly Pungee liner

75D polyester taffeta shell, CloudLoft insulation, 190T Poly Pungee liner Open Dimensions: 76″ x 42″

76″ x 42″ Packed Dimensions: 11″ x 7″

11″ x 7″ Machine Washable: Yes

Pros

Lightweight and packable

Affordable price and often on sale

Several designs available

Made from durable and easy-to-clean materials

Cons

Made from fully synthetic materials

Kind of small

The best budget option for a camping blanket is to bring a blanket you already have that you don’t mind potentially getting dirty. A blanket that is easy to clean and durable is ideal, but in all reality, you don’t need a specialized camping blanket to bring it outdoors. However, if you want a blanket that is designed to withstand outdoor elements a bit better because you camp a lot and do other outdoor activities, we recommend the Kelty Bestie Blanket as an excellent budget-friendly option.

Kelty has several other blankets if you are looking for one that is bigger or made from different materials, but the Bestie blanket is their most affordable option. Plus, it is on sale frequently, so it isn’t hard to get a good deal. Made from fully synthetic materials, this blanket is durable and easy to clean (machine washable). Since it is made from polyester (and doesn’t utilize recycled materials), it isn’t our first pick, but it is highly affordable and a good value for the price. With the lightweight and included stuff sack, the Bestie blanket will quickly be a go-to item on all your outdoor adventures.

What to Consider When Choosing a Camping Blanket

Intended Use

How do you plan to use your camping blanket? While the answer to this question may seem very obvious, the type of camping and frequency of use can influence the specific camping blanket that best suits your needs.

For instance, someone looking for a camping blanket to take on short backpacking trips will likely choose a much different blanket from someone who wants an outdoor blanket to use on their back patio and RV trips—the size, weight, durability, and aesthetic change according to the intended purpose.

When looking for the best camping blankets, we focused on finding blankets with a high level of versatility, durability, and comfort so they apply to a variety of camping and outdoor activities.

Materials

What the blanket is made of determines its weight, warmth, feel, and durability. Some blankets are one material or fiber, while others use a combination of materials, including insulation.

The most common materials for camping blankets include:

Synthetic: Synthetic fibers encompass a wide range of options, and the materials of the blanket across the board may be synthetic or a mix of synthetic and natural materials like wool. Materials such as fleece are also a type of synthetic insulating fabric and are commonly used in camping blankets or sleeping bag liners. Camping blankets like the Rumpl Original Puffy use all synthetic materials, including insulation. The pros are that it is generally easier to keep clean, and unlike down insulation, synthetic insulation continues to insulate even when wet. The downside of synthetic materials is the environmental impact and continuous shedding of microplastics.

Wool: We featured both an alpaca and sheep wool blanket on our list of the best camping blankets because wool blankets are a classic and reliable choice for warmth and comfort. Between the alpaca wool and sheep wool blankets listed, we found the alpaca wool is more closely matched to that of merino wool in softness and durability. Wool is one of our top choices for blanket materials because it is a natural fiber resistant to odors, is soft and comfortable, and wicks moisture reasonably well. The major downside to wool blankets is that they are less packable, and depending on the blanket’s construction, can be hard to keep clean (some wool blankets are dry clean only).

Down: Down is a traditional and lightweight material often used for insulation. The exterior portion of a down-insulated blanket more than likely is synthetic. Unlike fully synthetic blankets, down-insulated blankets tend to pack down smaller and be lighter. These are an excellent option for short backpacking trips or a versatile travel blanket. Standard down does not insulate when wet, but in recent years, options like DownTek have emerged that provide a more water-resistant down insulation option. When looking down as an insulator for any outdoor products, we always recommend options for companies that utilize the Responsible Down Standard that ensures more ethical and humane practices during down production.

Some of our favorite camping blankets are made from materials like Alpaca wool, sheep wool, or recycled synthetic materials.

Knowing how warm and durable a blanket does not only have to do with the fabric material itself but also the insulation fill and the denier and stitching of the fabric fibers. When looking at insulated blankets, the fill power is among the most important regarding how warm that blanket will be. Both synthetic and down can use fill power for a measurement, and the higher the fill power number, the warmed it will be.

Fill power equates to how much space one ounce of down clusters (or insulation) fills within a cylindrical tube. So, when looking at the fill power of a down blanket, the higher the fill power, the warmer, lighter, and more compressible it will be. The down-fill weight may also be listed, representing the total amount of insulation within the blanket or jacket. A blanket with the same fill power but different fill weights can have different warm ratios because the more down fill weight, the more insulation present and the warmer it will be.

With insulated blankets, the exterior shell of the blanket is generally made up of a synthetic material like polyester or nylon. The denier of this material is important to note because that is representative of the fabric’s durability. The denier of a fabric is the measurement that determines the fiber thickness. The higher the denier or thread count of that fabric, the stronger and more durable it is.

Weather Resistance

The materials of the blanket directly influence the weather resistance. For instance, materials like down do not insulate when wet, but materials like wool and fleece will still insulate when wet. The issue with wool and fleece blankets is that they absorb moisture quickly. Some down blankets may have a water repellent on the exterior to try and prevent the down from absorbing moisture. If you plan to use the blanket outside often, we recommend investing in one that is either water-resistant or waterproof.

Water-resistant blankets will utilize a coating like DWR (durable water-repellent). Camping blankets are not typically designed to withstand high exposure to moisture, so be mindful of when and where you use the blankets. The Yeti Lowland Blanket is one blanket with a high level of weather resistance featured on our list. This blanket stands out among other options with a water-repellent treatment because it also has one side that acts as a waterproof base while the other is highly water-resistant and repels water and other debris like dirt and dog hair.

Size and Weight

The size and weight of the blanket best suit your needs depending on your intended use. A small, throw-size blanket may be fine for fireside hangouts, but you may need a larger blanket for picnicking or to wrap around yourself on cold nights. The materials and size of the blanket can significantly influence its packability and portability of the blanket. A large wool blanket may be okay for car camping, but if you want a blanket to take with you on day hikes or short backpacking trips, a compressible down blanket may be a better fit.

Pay attention to the listed size and weight of the blanket and see if they have several size options. There have been times when the biggest complaint a consumer has is the size of the blanket, usually when it is too small for their needs. So, be aware of how you plan to use the blanket, along with how portable and large the blanket needs to be to be the most functional during your outdoor activities.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose a camping blanket? Pick a camping blanket based on your intended use and needs. The warmth, weight, and durability level vary depending on the product materials and construction. Q: What is the best outdoor throw blanket? The best outdoor throw blanket on our list is the Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Blanket. It is lightweight and an appropriate size for use as a throw. The weight-to-warmth ratio, durability, and feel of the unique fabric are ideal for outdoor use. Q: Are camping blankets worth it? If you use the blanket often enough, a camping blanket is well worth the price. Your style of camping and the versatility of the blanket may also influence its worth and functionality of the blanket. Q: Do I need a blanket with a sleeping bag while camping? Depending on the outdoor temperature and the rating of your sleeping bag, you may need a sleeping bag liner or a camping blanket for some additional warmth. Some camping blankets snap or zip together to make a sleeping bag shape, which is great for use as a bag liner. Camping blankets also work well to line the tent’s floor for additional insulation. Q: Can I use an electric blanket while camping? Yes, you can use an electric blanket while camping. Some electric blankets are cordless, making them easier to use while camping. If you have a power source, more traditional electric blankets can also be used. We recommend finding an electric blanket with decent water resistance to ensure it does not short out or malfunction if it comes into contact with moisture.

Final Thoughts on Camping Blankets

The best camping blankets are versatile, durable, and of course, quite cozy. Since we have a wide range of readers that enjoy different camping styles, we did our best to include several blanket options on our list. Our best overall pick from the Appalachian Gear Company is a lightweight blanket with an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio. Plus, it is stylish enough to function as a throw indoors and outdoors. We also know that our top picks may not be suitable for your specific needs, so if you didn’t find the perfect camping blanket here, we hope you can use the buying considerations described above to narrow down the selections.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.