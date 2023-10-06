We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Oct 6, 2023

Embarking on a camping trip doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your morning ritual of savoring a perfect cup of coffee. In fact, with the right camping coffee maker, you can elevate your outdoor experience with the rich, aromatic flavors of a freshly brewed cup of joe. We rounded up some of the best coffee makers for car camping, day trips, and backcountry adventures.

We put a range of options—everything from compact pour-overs to rugged French presses—through the wringer on real-world camping trips over the past few months. By the end of our testing, we had our favorites for a variety of different scenarios and situations. But no matter what, these gadgets will motivate you to get out of the tent in the morning to grab a fresh cup of coffee. Here are the best camping coffee makers you can buy now.

How We Picked the Best Camping Coffee Makers

As an avid coffee enthusiast and experienced camper and backpacker, I embarked on a comprehensive quest to identify the best camping coffee makers. Drawing from my dual passion for coffee and the great outdoors, I understand the importance of a reliable coffee maker on any camp trip. My methodology stems from decades of personal camping, both solo and with various group sizes, which gave me insight into the diverse coffee-making needs that arise depending on the setting.

I used a multi-faceted approach to find the best camping coffee maker. This began with extensive research into a variety of coffee maker types. Then I rigorously tested the coffee makers in authentic camp settings, where the devices were put through their paces to evaluate the following key attributes:

: Each coffee maker underwent an assessment of the quality and flavor profile of the coffee produced. Ease of Use : The user-friendliness of each coffee maker was carefully scrutinized. Factors like simplicity of setup and brewing process were considered.

: The user-friendliness of each coffee maker was carefully scrutinized. Factors like simplicity of setup and brewing process were considered. Ease of Cleanup : Given the constraints of the camping environment, it was important to factor in the efficiency of cleaning the coffee maker as well as the waste it produced.

: Given the constraints of the camping environment, it was important to factor in the efficiency of cleaning the coffee maker as well as the waste it produced. Durability in the Outdoors : Each coffee maker was evaluated for its ability to withstand challenges posed by nature, transport, and frequent use in a harsh setting. Factors included material construction and sturdiness.

: Each coffee maker was evaluated for its ability to withstand challenges posed by nature, transport, and frequent use in a harsh setting. Factors included material construction and sturdiness. Portability: The weight and volume of each coffee maker were assessed to determine if it would be a good fit for backpacking. Even for traditional camping, space can often be limited, and it’s nice to have unnecessary bulk.

The testing grounds for the BruTrek BaseCamp French Press. Lindsey Lapointe

Best Camping Coffee Makers: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: BruTrek BaseCamp Camping French Press

Specs

Type: French press

French press Weight: 34 oz

34 oz Serving Size: Available in 32 or 48 fl oz (3-6 people)

Available in 32 or 48 fl oz (3-6 people) Features: Easy pour, double insulated, plunger style press, removable bottom for easy cleaning, multi-color options, multiple size options

Pros

Durable

Smooth, clean coffee

Good for groups

Cons

Heavy

After weeks of testing on multiple camping expeditions, the BruTrek BaseCamp French Press left me utterly impressed and with a new favorite camp coffee maker. I had my reservations about French presses in the backcountry—bringing to mind fragile glass contraptions with lots of parts to clean—but the BaseCamp has debunked my preconceived notions.

For starters, the design is a testament to outdoor prowess. It is crafted from robust double-walled aluminum with a sturdy handle and an easy-pour plastic spout. The insulation capabilities ensured my coffee stayed warm, and the French press system meant I didn’t have to worry about packing filters or generating additional waste. The size was a total win as well. It flawlessly brewed enough for my coffee-loving husband and me to fill our 20 oz mugs every morning at camp. Even the cleaning process, a usual pain with French presses, was simplified with the detachable bottom section. This allowed for quick disposal of grounds and relatively easy clean-up. However, it’s worth noting that this powerhouse isn’t suited for backpacking due to size and weight. While it won’t blow off the picnic table, it will weigh down a pack. For car camping and RV-ing, though, it’s an absolute must-have.

Best Lightweight: GSI Ultralight Java Drip

Specs

Type: Pour-over

Pour-over Weight: 0.32 oz

0.32 oz Serving Size: 1-2 cups (single serving)

1-2 cups (single serving) Features: Nylon filter with three plastic legs

Pros

Ultralight

Affordable

Versatile

Cons

Less durable than some competitors

The GSI Ultralight Java Drip works by three legs clipping onto the top of a cup and supporting a nylon reusable filter. From the start, I was impressed with its versatility. It easily fits on a variety of mugs, thermoses, and to-go cups. Since it is designed to sit above the mug, I was able to easily track the outpouring of coffee through the filter. In fact, it has a swift flow rate and creates a surprisingly smooth cup of coffee, all while minimizing weight and waste.

In addition, cleaning was a breeze. A quick dump of the grounds and a rinse had it ready for the next brew. While it’s clearly made for backpackers, it also proved to be an excellent companion for car campers, travelers, or any coffee lover seeking a mess-free pour-over experience. While it’s flawless in function, I did worry that the delicate legs, plastic clips, and nylon filter may be prone to breaking. To ensure its safety in a crammed backpack, I recommend transporting it in a protective case.

Most Durable: Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip

Specs

Type: Pour-over

Pour-over Weight: 4.9 oz

4.9 oz Serving Size: 1-2 cups (single serving)

1-2 cups (single serving) Features: Foldable, lay flat design

Pros

Durable

Packable

Easy to Use

Cons

Expensive

Snow Peak’s Collapsible Coffee Drip is a stainless steel collapsible pour-over device, perfect for camping and backpacking. What sets it apart is its collapsible feature, allowing it to lie flat when packed away. During testing, I could toss it in my camping box or slide it into my backpack without fretting over potential damage—a concern I’ve had with some plastic pour-overs in the past. The compact size and compatibility with standard filters (I opted for the #4 cone type), made it a convenient choice as well. Cleaning proved to be easy and the most hassle-free among its counterparts.

While camping, a quick removal of the filter/grounds, followed by a rinse, did the trick. It is also dishwasher safe for when you get home. Another convenient feature is the above-cup design. Unlike some of the other travel pour-over devices that sit inside the cup, this one sits on top. This means you can use it with anything from a pot to a small camp cup to a thermos. While the Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip comes with a higher price tag, the durability and functionality justify the investment.

The Snow Peak Coffee Drip collapses down for a low profile, perfect for saving space. Lindsey Lapointe

Best Portable: ESPRO PO Ultralight Coffee Press

Specs

Type: French press

French press Weight: 9.6 oz

9.6 oz Serving Size: 12 oz (single serving)

12 oz (single serving) Features: Color options, screw top lid, double basket strainer

Pros

Ultralight

Great flavor

Can drink directly from the press

Cons

Harder to clean

For those who cherish a good cup of black coffee on their outdoor adventures, the ESPRO PO Ultralight Travel Coffee Press is a standout choice. From the start, I was impressed with its portability. This ultralight French press is designed to produce a single serving of delicious coffee in a portable, drinkable thermos. What sets it apart is its thoughtful engineering, allowing you to sip directly from the press itself, which eliminates the need for an extra mug and makes it an excellent choice for backpacking.

When it comes to brewing, the inclusion of two basket strainers, with varying coarseness, ensures thorough filtration and keeps pesky coffee grounds and silt out of your cup. I did notice that although it’s labeled a 16 oz coffee maker, part of that capacity is allocated for grounds, resulting in a generous 12 oz cup of coffee per serving. In terms of clean-up, I found it typical of a French press; messier than a pour-over. The need to manually open the baskets, as well as the water requirement for rinsing, might be considerations, especially for backpacking. Nevertheless, for those seeking to bring a French press into the backcountry, the ESPRO PO Ultralight stands as the ultimate portable camping coffee maker.

Best Single Serve: AeroPress Go

Specs

Type: Vacuum pressure brewer

Vacuum pressure brewer Weight: 11.5 oz

11.5 oz Serving Size: 8 oz (small single serving)

8 oz (small single serving) Features: Kit includes chamber & plunger, plastic mug & lid, paper filters, travel filter holder, stirrer, and scoop

Pros

Great taste

Brews American and espresso-style coffee

Packs away neatly

Cons

Only makes a small single-serving

Fans of the original AeroPress will love the Go. It is a compact pour-over/French press hybrid with resulting coffee that is remarkably smooth, a testament to AeroPress’s reputation for quality. The smart combination of a cup and carrying kit sets this kit apart. With every component neatly fitting into the mug for convenient travel. While it’s smaller than the original AeroPress, its self-contained nature makes it a great companion for car camping and travel, though if more than one cup is desired, it will take multiple brews. It’s also worth noting that the Go requires specialty filters—offering the choice between disposable paper and reusable metal options. While each filter gives a slightly different flavor profile to suit personal preference, I found the reusable filter a particularly valuable feature for camping. However, its multiple pieces mean additional cleaning and bulk for transport, making it less suitable for backpacking.

Best Percolator: Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker

Specs

Type: Moka Pot/Percolator

Moka Pot/Percolator Weight: 22.4 oz

22.4 oz Serving Size: Depends on size (see below)

Depends on size (see below) Features: Comes in the following sizes: 1 cup, 3 cup, 6 cup, 9 cup, and 12 cup. Available in black and silver.

Pros

Great quality coffee

Good for singles or groups

No disposable parts or filters

Cons

Lots of parts to clean

The Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker is a little percolator that delivers a whole lot of flavor. Available in a range of sizes from 1 to 12 cups, it caters to solo adventures and larger groups alike. During testing, I was impressed with the innovative moka pot style design that ensures the water passes through the grounds just once, eliminating any burnt flavors and creating a remarkably smooth taste. Beyond the flavor performance, the Primula Espresso Maker is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. What’s more, it’s surprisingly budget-friendly. However, it is worth noting that due to its size and weight, this percolator is best suited for traditional camping and may not be the go-to choice for backpacking adventures. Additionally, as with any percolator, there are more parts to clean. For the camp coffee connoisseur, this is a great choice.

The author enjoys a cup of coffee from the Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker. Lindsey Lapointe

Best Multipurpose: Primula Coffee Brew Buddy

Specs

Type: Pour-over

Pour-over Weight: 1 oz

1 oz Serving Size: 1-2 cups (single serving)

1-2 cups (single serving) Features: Works for coffee or tea, dishwasher safe

Pros

No disposable filters needed

Affordable

Easy to use and clean

Cons

The filter sits inside the cup

From the start, the Brew Buddy by Primula impressed me with its ultralight build, yet rugged durability. The cleverly designed plastic ring ensures it sits steadily on a wide range of cups, mugs, and thermoses. The small, inch-sized soft mesh reusable filter was also impressive. Not a single ground sneaked into my cup, resulting in an unexpectedly smooth brew. What’s more, this little wonder excelled beyond just coffee—loose leaf tea did splendidly as well.

As for clean-up, the Brew Buddy scored top marks. A quick dump of the grounds and rinse had it ready for the next round. The flat storage is a huge plus, and I never worried about it snapping or tearing in my pack. Still, this little device is not without its quirks. Unlike some of the other pour-over devices we tested, the filter bag of the Brew Buddy nestles into the cup. I found that this was inconvenient in smaller or shallower cups unless you are trying to steep tea. All in all, the Brew Buddy proved to be a versatile tool, perfect for coffee or tea, and adaptable to backpacking, camping, travel, or even home brewing.

Things to Consider Before Buying Camping Coffee Makers

There’s much to consider when picking out a coffee maker for camping. While some of this comes down to personal preference, the functionality and needs of a coffee maker also depend on the kind of camping you’re planning to do. Before buying a new camping coffee maker, take a look at these considerations:

Brewing Method

French press: For camping, a French press is a good choice for brewing for multiple people. However, it tends to be bulkier and harder to clean in the backcountry. French press coffee offers a full-bodied coffee with robust flavor and requires coarse, even grind coffee grounds.

For camping, a French press is a good choice for brewing for multiple people. However, it tends to be bulkier and harder to clean in the backcountry. French press coffee offers a full-bodied coffee with robust flavor and requires coarse, even grind coffee grounds. Pour-Over: The pour-over coffee makers are low fuss and lightweight. It is a good choice for a single serve. Since you control the flow of water, it is possible to get a lighter and smoother cup of coffee.

The pour-over coffee makers are low fuss and lightweight. It is a good choice for a single serve. Since you control the flow of water, it is possible to get a lighter and smoother cup of coffee. Percolator: A percolator can be a good choice for car camping because it requires nothing but a heat source. Since it boils water through coffee grounds multiple times, it often results in a strong brew.

Weight

Determine the space you have for coffee making, especially if you’re backpacking. In addition to the coffee maker size, consider the additional space needed for coffee filters and waste.

Capacity

A pour-over is a great choice for a single person, but if you’re creating coffee for a family or group, consider a press or percolator.

Durability

Camping gear takes a beating. Choose a durable, aluminum French press over a glass one, and a flexible pour-over gadget over a rigid plastic one.

Cleaning and Waste

Cleaning and disposing of waste responsibly can be a challenge. Therefore, choose a coffee maker that is easy to clean. Ask yourself if you’ll need to pack out disposable filters and other waste products.

Heat Source

Consider how you’ll be heating the water on your camping trip. Some coffee makers require a direct heat source (like a percolator or moka pot), while others can be used with a separate camp stove or portable water heater (including pour-over and French press).

Flavor

If you’re not going to like the coffee flavor, it doesn’t matter how easy or portable your coffee maker is. Choose a coffee maker that produces a cup you’ll love and will bring comfort at camp.

FAQs

Q: How do you make coffee camping without electricity? Making coffee while camping without electricity is easy with the right equipment. The most popular method is using a camping coffee maker designed for outdoor use, like a pour-over funnel, percolator, or French press. These are compact and designed to work by either boiling water or cooking directly on a camping stove. In addition, if you are looking for a quick and easy option, instant coffee is also a great choice. Q: What is the most efficient coffee brewing method? The most efficient coffee brewing method often depends on personal preference and desired flavor profile. For those seeking a quick cup, the AeroPress is a standout choice. With a brewing time of just 2-3 minutes, it’s remarkably fast. On the other hand, if you prefer a more robust, full-bodied brew, a French press might be your go-to. All it takes is 4-5 minutes of steeping to yield a rich, flavorful cup. For a balance of speed and flavor, a pour-over setup is a reliable option as well. The brewing time can be as short as a minute, depending on the flow rate of your filter and the amount of coffee you want. Q: What’s the difference between French press and pour-over coffee makers? The main difference between a French press and a pour-over coffee maker lies in the brewing process and flavor profile. A French press involves steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in hot water for an extended period, typically 4-5 minutes. This method produces a full-bodied and robust cup of coffee with a noticeable presence of oils and sediments, which adds to the flavor. On the other hand, a pour-over coffee maker uses a drip-style brewing process. Hot water is manually poured over a filter containing medium-fine grounds. This method allows for more control over factors like water temperature and pouring technique. Since the coffee travels through a paper filter, pour-over coffee tends to create a cleaner, lighter-bodied cup.

Best Camping Coffee Makers: Final Thoughts

As you set out on your next camping adventure, don’t underestimate the importance of a reliable camping coffee maker. From the rugged durability of the BruTrek BaseCamp to the efficiency of the GSI Ultralight Java Drip, there’s a perfect companion for every camper. Improve your camp morning with a satisfying cup of coffee.

