Published Sep 25, 2023

If you own a crossbow, you need a good crossbow target. I have been shooting a crossbow for several years now, and choosing the right target is a matter of safety, equipment preservation, and accuracy improvement. There are a wide range of archery targets out there to cater to your specific needs, budgets, and preferences. Safe shooting and precise aim are achieved when you pair your crossbow with the right target in repetition.

As a busy mom of five, I don’t always have a chance to get out to the archery range. I love setting up a backyard range for easy practice. Selecting one of the best crossbow targets below will allow you to hone your marksman skills and aid in a safe and more enjoyable crossbow shooting experience.

How We Picked the Best Crossbow Targets

As a crossbow shooter myself, I understand the importance of a good target. I’ve spent countless hours target shooting, so I’m well aware that even the best crossbow targets break down over time. I want my target investment to withstand repetitive use to get the most out of the target’s lifespan. When determining the ease of use, I also gauge the ease of bolt removal. I practice with the same crossbow bolts I take to the field. I strive for consistency, and the last thing I want to do is cause damage to the bolt from improper target selection.

To choose the best crossbow targets, I considered several key factors to ensure that each recommendation met the criteria for performance, durability, and user satisfaction:

Material and durability

Stopping power

Target size

Portability and ease of use

Best Crossbow Targets: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: SpyderWeb ST18XL

Specs

Target Size : 18 x 18 x14 inches

: 18 x 18 x14 inches Weight : 38 pounds

: 38 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: Up to 500 fps

Pros

Outstanding stopping power

Exceptional durability with 18 layers of self-healing woven Spylar

Heavy-duty frame means it won’t tip over

Made in the USA

Cons

More expensive than others on our list

The SpyderWeb ST18XL Crossbow Target sets a new standard for stopping power and durability in the world of crossbow targets. With a remarkable speed rating of up to 500 fps, it can effortlessly handle the fastest crossbow bolts, making it suitable for even the most high-velocity shots. The 18 layers of Spylar—which is a self-healing synthetic material—not only ensures outstanding stopping performance but also makes arrow removal a breeze, preserving the integrity of both your bolts and the target.

SpyderWeb

Despite its impressive size and heavy-duty frame, it’s relatively lightweight at 38 pounds and has an easy-grip handle that makes it more portable. The frame is one of the highlights for me, as it also prevents it from easily tipping over. I personally know the frustration of having to repeatedly set a target back into position. While this SpyderWeb crossbow target may come with a slightly higher price tag, its exceptional durability and performance make it a worthwhile investment for serious crossbow shooters who demand the best in target technology.

Best Block: Black Hole 16

Specs

Target Size : 16 x 16 x 14 inches

: 16 x 16 x 14 inches Weight : 13 pounds

: 13 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: 400 fps+

Pros

4-sided aiming points

Polypropylene-wrapped sides can handle both field tips and broadheads

Compact and portable

Affordable price under $100

Cons

Not as robust as other crossbow targets we reviewed

The Black Hole 16 is a block target that’s a popular choice among crossbow users for honing your accuracy. It’s a great value given its 4-sided aiming points, which help extend the life of the target. With multiple aiming points on each face, you can also practice your precision and marksmanship skills from various angles.

Made of foam, the target is safe, compact, and portable. The block shape allows for easy arrow removal, reducing the risk of arrow damage and minimizing downtime between shots. Overall, this Black Hole crossbow target offers a convenient and cost-effective alternative to more expensive block targets. Even though it’s not as robust and heavy-duty as others we reviewed, it’s still a valuable addition to any archer’s practice arsenal.

Best Deer: Shooter Crossbow Shooter Buck

Specs

Target Size : 48 inches tall

: 48 inches tall Weight : 19 pounds

: 19 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: Up to 400 fps

Pros

High-density foam target insert

Very realistic

PolyFusion core aids in easier arrow removal for field tips or broadheads

Made in the USA

Cons

Size—not the most portable

The Shooter Crossbow Shooter Buck is a must-have for crossbow hunters looking to enhance their shooting skills and simulate real hunting scenarios. Standing at a lifelike 48 inches tall, this 3D archery target offers a truly fun and accurate experience. The vital zone target area provides an excellent opportunity for practicing ethical precision shots, which is crucial for hunting success. It’s constructed from high-density, self-healing foam, so it can withstand the power of crossbow bolts and broadheads while allowing for easy arrow removal.

While it may come with a slightly higher price tag than some traditional targets, its realism and durability make it a worthwhile investment for serious crossbow enthusiasts and hunters. Whether you’re honing your skills at the range or preparing for the hunting season, the Shooter Buck will help you take your crossbow accuracy to the next level.

Best for Broadheads: Rinehart 18-1

Specs

Target Size : 15 x 15 x 15 inches

: 15 x 15 x 15 inches Weight : 14 pounds

: 14 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: Up to 500 fps

Pros

18 different shooting faces, each with a unique design and target zone

Comprised of self-healing foam, designed for repetitive use without quickly deteriorating

Relatively lightweight for portability

Cons

Price

The Rinehart 18-1 Crossbow Target is a fantastic addition to any crossbow shooter’s target collection. Its versatility sets it apart, offering 18 different target faces with distinct designs and target zones for a wide range of practice scenarios. Made from Rinehart’s self-healing foam, it’s durable and built to withstand crossbow bolts, ensuring a longer lifespan. The ease of bolt removal and portability makes it convenient for practice wherever you choose to shoot.

It’s more expensive than more basic targets. However, by spending a little more, you get a lot of versatility with realistic aiming points and the ability to practice various shots. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced crossbow shooter, this Rinehart target is an excellent choice to enhance your marksmanship.

Best Bag: Delta McKenzie Speedbag 24

Specs

Target Size : 24 x 24 x 10 inches

: 24 x 24 x 10 inches Weight : Approx. 40 pounds

: Approx. 40 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: Max rating of 525 fps

Pros

High FPS rating

Generous 24-inch target shooting surface

Affordable, under $100

Cons

Field tips only

I’m a big fan of bag targets. I often practice in my backyard, and bag targets are my go-to. They make for quick-range distance changes. Additionally, they are affordable and forgiving after heavy use. Of all the crossbow bag targets, the Delta McKenzie Speedbag 24 is the best. Constructed from ‎polypropylene, it can withstand a barrage of arrows while ensuring easy arrow removal, minimizing the risk of damage. The two-sided target offers a generous 24- by 24-inch shooting surface.

Delta McKenzie

Its weather-resistant properties mean you can use it year-round, and its relatively lightweight design with a built-in handle makes it portable and easy to set up wherever your shooting adventures take you. One thing to note (and a potential downside): It can only handle field tips, so you’ll need a separate target if you’re shooting broadheads.

Best Budget: Morrell Yellow Jacket Final Shot

Specs

Target Size : 10 x 8 x 15 inches

: 10 x 8 x 15 inches Weight : 9 pounds

: 9 pounds Crossbow Bolt Speed Rating: Up to 500 FPS

Pros

Easy bolt removal

Very affordable price point without compromising on quality

53 layers of bolt stopping power

Compact and portable—great for backyard or deer camp practice

Cons

Smaller target size compared to some premium options

At under $25, the Morrell Yellow Jacket Final Shot offers incredible quality for the price. I have used various Morrell targets over the years, and they are never a disappointment. Lightweight and compact, this target is the perfect size to bring along with you to discharge your crossbow after hunts or to tote to the range. The E-Z tote handle makes it convenient for movable distances, especially in small spaces.

Made of 100% weatherproof materials, this crossbow target can withstand the elements, ensuring long-lasting use in outdoor environments. Constructed for field tip use for both crossbow and compound bows, it features easy arrow removal feature that not only preserves the condition of your bolts but also simplifies target maintenance. While it’s smaller than others we reviewed, it still provides sufficient space for precise shooting. For those seeking an affordable yet reliable crossbow target that delivers value beyond its price, the Morrell Yellow Jacket is an excellent choice to sharpen your crossbow skills.

What to Consider When Choosing a Crossbow Target

Size

Assess the size of the target. Consider whether the target is portable and easy to set up, especially if you plan to use it in various locations. Do you want something you can take to the range or something that will sit in your backyard permanently?

Easy Bolt Removal

Using an improper target can result in damage to your bolts, not to mention it is dangerous and can cause serious injury. Check if the target allows for easy arrow removal to prevent damage to your arrows and make practice more efficient.

Lifespan

Over time, even the best targets can wear out and may need replacement. While higher quality crossbow targets can be relatively expensive, their durability often justifies the investment. You want one that can handle the force of crossbow bolts and withstand multiple shots without rapid wear and tear.

After the shot, does the target material allow for “self-healing” to occur? This not only reduces the target maintenance but extends the lifespan of the target. We have all heard the saying, “Practice how you play.” Make sure to verify if the target is suitable for the type of tips you intend to use. Some targets are designed for field points, while others can handle broadheads.

Safety

Safety is paramount when discussing any type of shooting. Aside from following all the basic range shooting rules, be sure to confirm that the target you have is rated for the crossbow you own. The last thing you want is an injury. Crossbow technology continues to advance; make sure your safety standards do as well.

FAQs

Q: Will a Block target stop a crossbow? Most Block targets are typically designed for compound bows and traditional bows, and thus may struggle to stop crossbow bolts effectively due to the higher kinetic energy and speed because of the lower foam density. Crossbow bolts are shorter, heavier, and often travel at greater velocities than arrows, which can result in more force upon impact. Using a target designed for crossbows will not only ensure safety but also prolong the lifespan of your bolts and the target itself.



Fortunately, Block now offers a crossbow target constructed with a high-density layered-foam core encased in an outer foam wall. Q: How do you remove crossbow bolts from a target? Be careful when removing crossbow bolts from a target to prevent damage to both the bolts and the target. Firmly grip the bolt near the fletching rather than the shaft. This minimizes the risk of bending or damaging the bolt. You can also use an arrow puller to apply even pressure grip while pulling. Q: What can I use for a crossbow target? You should only use target made specifically for crossbows. Using the wrong target is an unsafe practice and could result in damage to the bolt and injury to anything beyond the target. Standard archery targets do not have the stopping power needed to be safely used with a high-powered crossbow.

Best Crossbow Targets: Final Thoughts

We can’t emphasize enough the importance of selecting the right crossbow target. It not only ensures safety but also enhances the effectiveness and longevity of your crossbow bolts. Spending a little more for better quality isn’t a bad thing—after all, a target is supposed to be an aid in refining your crossbow marksmanship skills, not a money pit you continually have to replace or cause issues. Whether you’re an avid hunter, a competitive shooter, or a recreational enthusiast, investing in one of the best crossbow targets tailored to your needs will elevate your shooting experience.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.