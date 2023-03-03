We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
With winter starting to wind down, it’s an ideal time to start planning those trips to the gun range. Cabela’s has you covered with their “Home on the Range” sale. Now through March 29, you can save up to 25% on select handgun ammo. There are also hundreds of dollars in savings to be found on ammo, handguns, and gun storage cabinets. This is also a good time to pick up some new parts, accessories, and tactical clothing.
Best Deals on Ammunition
- Hornady Critical Defense Handgun Ammo in various calibers. (Save 16%)
- Winchester USA Handgun Ammo in various calibers. (Save up to 27%)
- Winchester USA Forged Handgun Ammo 9mm Luger – $49.99 (Save 9%)
- Winchester USA Handgun Ammo 500-round bulk pack in various calibers – $179.99 (Save $10)
- Winchester White Box Rifle Ammo in Various Calibers 150-Round Box – $94.99 (Save $10)
- Ammo Inc. Signature Centerfire Handgun Ammo in various calibers (Save up to 33%)
Best Deals on Firearms
- Beretta APX A1 Full-Size 9mm Semi-Auto Handgun with Burris Fastfire 3 Red Dot – $499.98 (Save $50)
- Sig Sauer P320 RPX Full-Size 9mm Semi-Auto Handgun with Romeo1 Pro Optic – $779.98 (Save $100)
- Sig Sauer P320 RXP Compact Two-Tone 9mm Semi-Auto Handgun with Romeo1 Pro Optic – $779.98 (Save $100)
Best Deals on Gun Storage
- Browning Droptine E-Lock 23-Gun Safe – $1,399.99 (Save $100)
- Browning Ultra 33-Gun Safe – $1,549.99 (Save $150)
- Pro Vault Flex 24-Gun Safe – $899.98 (Save $300)
- Sports Afield Insignia Series Fire-Rated 60-gun Safe – $2,799.99 (Save $500)
- Sports Afield Isignia Series Fire-Rated 50-Gun Safe – $2,199 (Save $700)
- Sports Afield Isignia Series Fire-Rated 36-Gun Safe – $1,899.99 (Save up to $550)
Best Deals on Optics
- Sig Sauer ROMEO MSR Red Dot sight – $98.88 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s covenant AR 1-8×24 Rifle Scope – $199.98 (Save $50)
- Vortex Spitfire 3x Prism Scope – $249.99 (Save $100)
- Bushnell RXS-100 Red Dot Reflex Sight – $74.98 (Save $25)
- Leupold SX-4 Pro HD Spotting Scope – $799.99 (Save $200)
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD – $269.98 (Save $30)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars 10x42mm – $169.00 (Save $60)
Best Deals on Shooting Accessories
- Walker’s Razor Series Shooter Electronic Earmuffs (Save 20%)
- Walker’s Razor Patriot Electronic Earmuffs (Save 20%)
- Walker’s Razor Slim Passive Muffs – $21.98 (Save up to 21%)
- Walker’s Hearing Muffs for Kids – $11.98 (Save 20%)
- Caldwell Lead Sled DFT2 Shooting Rest – $189.98 (Save $30)
- Champion Targets WheelyBird 2.0 Electric Trap Thrower – $299.99 (Save $120)
- Wheeler Engineering Delta Series AR Armorer’s Essentials Kit – $95.98 (Save $24)