We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gear up for turkey season with great deals on calls, decoys, vests, and more at the Cabela’s Turkey Hunting Sale. Hunters can save up to 20% on select box calls, friction calls, and mouth calls. Other deals include up to to $18 off decoys and up to $20 off turkey vests. The sale runs through May 6. Make sure to check back in throughout spring for updated deals and more sales on turkey hunting gear. Here are some of our favorites so far.

Best Deals On Turkey Calls

Best Deals on Turkey Decoys

Best Deals on Turkey Vests