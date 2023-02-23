SHARE

Gear up for turkey season with great deals on calls, decoys, vests, and more at the Cabela’s Turkey Hunting Sale. Hunters can save up to 20% on select box calls, friction calls, and mouth calls. Other deals include up to to $18 off decoys and up to $20 off turkey vests. The sale runs through May 6. Make sure to check back in throughout spring for updated deals and more sales on turkey hunting gear. Here are some of our favorites so far.

Ryan Chelius started freelance writing during college and landed a summer job as an editorial intern with Field & Stream in 2019. After graduation, he returned to freelancing for various outdoor publications before landing his dream gig as an editor for Field & Stream in 2021.

