We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Gear up for turkey season with great deals on calls, decoys, vests, and more at the Cabela’s Turkey Hunting Sale. Hunters can save up to 20% on select box calls, friction calls, and mouth calls. Other deals include up to to $18 off decoys and up to $20 off turkey vests. The sale runs through May 6. Make sure to check back in throughout spring for updated deals and more sales on turkey hunting gear. Here are some of our favorites so far.
Best Deals On Turkey Calls
- Strut Commander Sunrise Starter Turkey Call Kit (Save 9%)
- Hunter’s Specialties H.S. Strut Premium Flex 4 Mouth Turkey Call Kit (Save 11%)
- WoodHaven Custom Calls Wasp Nest Mouth Turkey Call (Save 5%)
- flextone Thunder Shaker Gobble Turkey Call (Save 9%)
- WoodHaven Custom Calls Friction Turkey Call Conditioning Stone (Save 20%)
- Hunter’s Specialties H.S. Strut Double Spur Double-Sided Friction Turkey Call (Save 20%)
- Strut Commander Spring Fever Turkey Call Kit (Save 9%)
- Quaker Boy Kirby Klassic Combo Turkey Call Set (Save 11%)
- Bone Collector Cadiz Hen Box Turkey Call (Save 20%)
- WoodHaven Custom Calls SPUR Box Turkey Call (Save $19)
- H.S. Strut Spring Yelper Box Turkey Call (Save 18%)
- Lynch American Patriot Box Turkey Call (Save 20%)
Best Deals on Turkey Decoys
- Lucky Duck HD Collapsible Jake/Hen Turkey Decoy Combo (Save $17)
- Avian-X HDR Heavy-Duty Realism Full-Body Strutter Turkey Decoy (Save $10)
- MOJO Outdoors Fatal Fan Turkey Decoy (Save $10)
- Hunter’s Specialties H.S. Strut Strut-Lite Hen and Jake Turkey Decoy Combo (Save $16)
- Higdon Outdoors Hard Body Quarter-Strut Jake Turkey Decoy (Save $18)
- Higdon Outdoors Hard Body Upright Hen Turkey Decoy (Save $16)
- Higdon Outdoors Hard Body Feeder Hen Turkey Decoy (Save $16)