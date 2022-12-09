We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Cabela’s Holiday Sale 2022 has arrived—and with it, tons of great discounts on hunting gear. Now through December 24, you can save up to 40% on trail cams, optics, hunting apparel, crossbows and compound bows, and more. A.k.a. it’s the perfect time to stock up on gear for yourself or do a little holiday shopping for the hunters and outdoorsmen (and women) on your Christmas list this year.
Below are the best deals at the Cabela’s Holiday Sale going on right now from top brands like Moultrie, Bushnell, and Vortex.
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $40)
- Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $79.99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
Scopes
- Cabela’s Caliber-Specific Rimfire Rifle Scope – 3x9x40mm for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Bushnell Banner II Rifle Scope for $69.98 (Save $20)
- Vortex Crossfire II Rifle Scope for $99.98 (Save $20)
- Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope for $209.98 (Save $40)
- Vortex Diamondback Tactical Rifle Scope – 4x12x40mm for $209.98 (Save $90)
- Cabela’s Intensity LR Rifle Scope for $249.98 (Save $50)
- Vortex Diamondback Tactical FFP Rifle Scope for $294.98 (Save $50)
- Vortex Strike Eagle 1x Rifle Scope for $339.98 (Save $60)
Binoculars
- Bushnell Legend 10×50 Binoculars for $119.98 (Save $40)
- Leupold McKenzie Binoculars – 10x42mm for $129.97 (Save $70)
- Vortex Crossfire HD Binoculars for $129.98 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Binoculars for $149.98 (Save $40)
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169.97 (Save $60)
Rangefinders
- Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder for $99.98 (Save $80)
- Sig Sauer Buckmasters 1800 Laser Rangefinder for $119.98 (Save $30)
- Bushnell Prime 1300 Rangefinder for $149.98 (Save $30)
Archery
- BlackOut Intrigue XST RTH Compound Bow Package for $299.98 (Save $50)
- Excalibur TwinStrike Crossbow Package for $1,699.97 (Save $300)
Hunting Apparel
- SHE Outdoor Waterfowl Jacket for Ladies for $89.98 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s MTO50 Quiet Pack Rain Pants for Men for $129.97 (Save $60)
- Cabela’s MTO50 Quiet Pack Rain Jacket for Men for $149.97 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for Men for $149.98 (Save $50)
- Under Armour Rut Windproof Bibs for Men for $164.98 (Save $55)
- LaCrosse AeroHead Sport 7mm TrueTimber Hunting Boots for Men for $169.98 (Save $70)
Camping Gear
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle for $19.77 (Save $13)
- Streamlight Polytac ProTac Extra-Bright Dual Fuel Tactical Flashlight for $35.98 (Save $10)
- Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater for $73.98 (Save $16)
- Browning Fireside Chair for $89.97 (Save $50)
- Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent for $129.98 (Save $90)
- YETI Tundra 45 Cooler – Nordic Purple for $260 (Save $65)
- Camp Chef Propane Camp Oven and Stove for $269.99 (Save $60)