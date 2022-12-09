We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Dec 9, 2022 9:00 AM

The Cabela’s Holiday Sale 2022 has arrived—and with it, tons of great discounts on hunting gear. Now through December 24, you can save up to 40% on trail cams, optics, hunting apparel, crossbows and compound bows, and more. A.k.a. it’s the perfect time to stock up on gear for yourself or do a little holiday shopping for the hunters and outdoorsmen (and women) on your Christmas list this year.

Below are the best deals at the Cabela’s Holiday Sale going on right now from top brands like Moultrie, Bushnell, and Vortex.

Trail Cameras

Scopes

Binoculars

Rangefinders

Archery

Hunting Apparel

Camping Gear