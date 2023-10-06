We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you need backup power for your home, RV, campsite, or job site, a dual fuel generator is a wise investment. These versatile units are designed to run off two different fuel sources—like propane, gasoline, or diesel—often with a simple flip of a switch. Imagine being in a power blackout situation due to weather. Your gasoline might run low, but if you still have propane, you can still have power.

While your fuel options vary depending upon the manufacturer, it gives you the freedom of choosing how to run your generator based on what is available or what is the most economical option in your area. Below, we’ve reviewed the best dual fuel generators that offer a mix of power output and wattage, fuel compatibility, and economy, from top brands like Champion. Westinghouse, and Generac.

How We Picked the Best Dual Fuel Generators

To curate this list of best dual fuel generators, we relied on our own experiences with these products and got as much hands-on knowledge of as many products as we could. We also interviewed experts and people who use these units on a regular basis.

We picked generators that met several criteria:

Price

Power levels

Sound output

Reputation

Ease of use/mobility

Best Dual Fuel Generators: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Westinghouse WGen9500DF Dual Fuel Generator

Specs

Wattage : 9500 watts

: 9500 watts Weight: 211 pounds

Pros

Gas and propane power

Remote starter

Enough power to power the house

Low cost

Cons

Would require special wiring to hook into your home’s circuit box

This Westinghouse generator meets all of our criteria. It pumps out impressive power, runs on gas or propane, and has a very reasonable price for what you get. It produces 9,500 running watts and 12,500 peak watts on gasoline, and 8,500 running watts or 11,200 peak on propane. That’s more than enough to operate as a full-house backup for many homes, cabins, and RVs. It has a remote electric starter system with a fob-style starter, so you don’t have to even go outside to kick it on. It even boasts a recoil back-up starter.

This Westinghouse generator is powerful enough to use for your entire house. Westinghouse

The 6.6-gallon fuel tank offers up to 12 hours of run time so you can keep it powered up all day or night. The unit itself also features an automatic low oil shutdown and an easy-to-read digital display that gives you real-time updates on voltage, hours of run time, and more. All that for under $1,000—it’s an incredible value. Bonus: The sturdy wheels on the frame make it easier to transport, which is good because it weighs over 200 pounds.

Best for Home: Generac PowerPact 7.5kW Home Backup Generator

Best for Home SEE IT

Specs

Wattage : 7500 watts

: 7500 watts Weight: 280 pounds

Pros

Instant power in the event of an outage

Quiet and long-lasting with minimal maintenance required

Backed by excellent customer service

Cons

Not portable

Cost

Needs professional installation

While not a traditional dual fuel generator, this Generac home generator can run on either propane or natural gas, giving you options for how you want to power it. It’s easily one of the best backup generators for your home—there are few others that can match the reputation and quality you will get with a Generac. This one is built for long-term use. It produces 7,500 watts of power that kicks in when you need it. It comes with an 8-circuit 50 Amp, NEMA 1 lightweight transfer switch for seamless power transfer during outages.

The aluminum housing is partially removable for easy maintenance and protects the generator from the elements. If you live in an area that has a lot of outages, and you need to have power all the time, this is a great choice. It also works well for cabins that aren’t used all the time and are remote enough that power lines are not a viable option.

Best for RV SEE IT

Specs

Wattage : 5000 watts

: 5000 watts Weight: 121 pounds

Pros

Sufficient power to start and run a 15,000-BTU RV air conditioner

Electric start

Easy-to-use fuel selector switch

Portable—weighs less than other generators on our list

Built-in surge protector

Cons

Not powerful enough for your whole house

Maybe you’re looking for a dual fuel generator to run your RV or campsite. Or maybe you want a home backup for essential appliances but don’t need all the power of a full backup generator. Regardless, this new unit from Cabela’s is a solid pick. It is a versatile 5,000-watt generator that’s as powerful as it is portable. It runs on either gas or propane—you can easily switch between fuel sources with the patented fuel selector dial system. The 224cc Champion single-cylinder OHV engine runs for up to 14 hours at a 50-percent load using the onboard 4.7-gal gasoline tank, or it runs at 4,500 watts for up to 10.5 hours at a 50-percent load using a 20-pound propane tank (not included).

The quiet operation and portability make this Cabela’s generator one of our favorites. Cabela’s

Like any reputable generator, the Cabela’s Outdoorsman Series has a built-in carbon monoxide detector, although you should never operate it inside an enclosed space. It also features a low oil shutoff and a surge protector. When in use, the Cabela’s generator runs quietly—about as loud as a vacuum cleaner. It is the perfect size for most RVs and camp sites but can be used for home appliances in a pinch.

Best Quiet: Champion Open Frame Inverter Generator

Specs

Wattage : 4250 watts

: 4250 watts Weight: 92 pounds

Pros

Very quiet

Long run time on a tank of gas

Versatile and safe for electronics

One of the lightest of all the dual fuel generators on this list

Cons

Less powerful than other generators we reviewed

Champion has been in the generator game for a long time so they know a thing or two about inverter generators—and, in this case, dual fuel generators—for outdoor enthusiasts. This 4,250-watt inverter generator unit is proof. It’s roughly 50 percent quieter than a standard 4,250W/3,500W generator. It has an electric start and Champion’s Quiet Technology for stable, easy-to-use portable power with the versatility of running on gas or propane. It pumps out 4,250 starting watts and 3,500 running watts of power using gasoline, and 4,250 starting watts and 3,150 running watts when using propane. It will run at 25 percent load for 22 hours on gas and 21 hours on a 20-pound propane tank (not included).

The big news is how quiet the generator runs. Utilizing Champion’s Quiet Technology digital components, this inverter generator produces just 64 dBA, making it very quiet to operate and great for the campsite. It also features an economy mode, which idles the engine when you reduce the electrical load, making it even quieter. And at 92 pounds, it’s easy to transport.

Best Lightweight: Pulsar 4000W Super Quiet Dual Fuel Inverter Generator

Specs

Wattage : 4000 watts

: 4000 watts Weight: 47.3 pounds

Pros

Incredibly lightweight and portable

Built-in surge protector

Versatile

Cons

Shorter run time due to size

When you need power but size and weight are a concern, the Pulsar dual fuel generator is easily one of the best portable generators. It produces 4,000 peak watts, and 3,200 running watts on gas and it will pump out 3,700 peak watts or 3,000 running watts on propane. It will run continuously for up to 4.5 hours at half load from the 1.1-gallon gas tank. You can also use it with propane cylinders, making it very versatile. The Pulsar is ultra lightweight coming in at just 47.3 pounds, so it’s perfect for outdoor activities like camping, fishing, or hunting.

At under 50 pounds, this Pulsar dual fuel generator is easy to take anywhere. Pulsar

At the heart of the Pulsar GD400BN is a 5.5hp, 145cc engine. It is extremely quiet, producing only around 59db at half-load. It’s shielded with a built-in surge protector, so you can use it for sensitive electronics such as cell phones, laptops, and more without worry. In terms of safety, it also features a low oil shutoff function and an overload indicator.

What to Consider When Choosing a Dual Fuel Generator

Power Output and Wattage

When you’re picking out a dual fuel generator, you need to know one important thing above all else: how much power you need and the corresponding wattage. Here is something to keep in mind, however. In dual fuel generators, the wattage output changes depending on whether you’re running on propane or gasoline. You’ll notice that each dual fuel model has two wattage ratings, a higher one for gasoline and a lower one for propane. For the most part, you’re looking at around a 10-percent drop in efficiency with propane.

For example, if you need 10,000 watts, and you buy a generator that produces 10,000 on gas, you will only get around 9,500 on propane. From experience, we can suggest that it is always better to have more generator than you need. As is often the case, the load on the generator is lower, so the engine runs at a lower RPM and will conserve fuel, while also running cooler, and therefore last longer.

No reputable generator will overload your appliances, either. Feel reassured knowing that even though you’ve picked a bigger generator than you need, you’re not going to damage anything by using it.

Portability

The size and output of these generators relate directly to how portable they are. Home backup systems are not portable at all, and some are very heavy, requiring several people to move. Most of the larger generators are built within exposed frames, with attached wheels and a pull handle, making them fairly portable. Keep in mind the weight, as the wheels can help you move the generator, but if the ground is soft, you’re not going to have a good time relocating it.

Safety and Surge Protection

One thing to keep in mind when you look at a dual-fuel generator is whether or not it will have a built-in load buffer to protect your electronics. Every unit on the list does, and we cannot recommend you buy one without internal surge protection. Look for other features like a low oil shutoff or carbon monoxide alert.

FAQs

Q: Does a generator switch automatically from one fuel to the other? No, almost every dual fuel generator requires you to switch the fuel source. Most of the best generators have a simple easy-to-use switch that allow you to switch it quickly. Q: Can I install a home backup generator myself? Any time you mess with your home electrical system, it is best to leave it to experienced professionals for safety reasons. Most home backup generators require professional installation to complete the warranty. Check with your local requirements and with your insurance provider, as there can be a discount for some areas. Q: How long can a dual fuel generator run? As long as you have a fuel supply, most dual fuel generators will keep running. It is always a good idea to shut them down daily to check oil levels and to ensure the air filter is clean. Routine maintenance is required for anything with a motor, so keep that in mind.

Best Dual Fuel Generators: Final Thoughts

Owning a generator is very smart, especially in times like these where power outages can last for extended periods of time and we all have a lot of electronic devices and appliances to keep charged and running. A dual fuel generator can come in handy when fuel sources are scarce. Imagine if the gas station was without power, or ran out of gas. The best dual fuel generators are often a little more expensive than standard gas-powered units of similar size and output, but the versatility and being able to run it on a different fuel source makes it well worth it.

