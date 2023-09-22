The 32 Best Fall Fishing Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Stock up on fishing gear and apparel at discounted prices while you can
Fall is finally here. And if you’re more excited about a day out on the water than a day in the blind, you’re in luck. There are plenty of great deals on fishing gear going on right now. Whether you want a new Abu Garcia spinning reel, a Lew’s baitcasting rod, or even a sleek new Lowrance fish finder for your boat, you can find savings of up to 50 percent off. Even waders are discounted as we head into the cooler months (we love this pair of Simms waders for $40 off).
Below are the best fishing deals you can shop this fall. We’ll keep this list updated over the next few weeks, so check back.
Best Fishing Deals
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco 404 Spincast Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $22 (Save $8)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $26 (Save $14)
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $44 (Save $16)
- Abu Garcia Max STX Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $64 (Save $16)
- Bass Pro Shops Depthmaster Line Counter Combo for $74 (Save $16)
- Penn Pursuit IV Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $84 (Save $11)
- Abu Garcia Zata Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $173 (Save $57)
Fishing Rods
- Berkley Cherrywood HD Spinning Fishing Rod for $24 (Save $7)
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Lew’s Custom Speed Stick Casting Rod for $140 (Save $20)
Fishing Reels
- Abu Garcia Elite Max Spinning Reel for $60 (Save $15)
- Abu Garcia Revo X Baitcast Reel for $70 (Save $50)
- Penn Spinfisher VI Spinning Fishing Reel for $158 (Save $32)
Fish Finders
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $199 (Save $20)
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 7 Fish Finder for $399 (Save $40)
- Lowrance Elite FS 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo for $999 (Save $350)
- Simrad NSS evo3S Fish Finder/Chartplotter for $2,399 (Save $400)
Fishing Line
- KastKing Destron Monofilament Fishing Line for $5 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line for $7 (Save $4)
- Berkley Trilene XL Monofilament Fishing Line for $7 (Save $2)
- P-Line Floroclear Clear Fishing Line for $9 (Save $4)
- Seaguar AbrazX Fluorocarbon Fishing Line for $24 (Save $10)
- KastKing SuperPower Braided Fishing Line for $30 (Save $8)
Fishing Tools and Tackle Boxes
- Heeta Digital Fish Scale for $8 (Save $5)
- Flambeau Outdoors 3-Tray Classic Tackle Box for $15 (Save $13)
- KastKing Cutthroat 7-Inch Fishing Pliers for $16 (Save $3)
- Berkley Digital Fish Scale for $23 (Save $7)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $147 (Save $28)