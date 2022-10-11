Best Fishing Deals at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Save on fishing gear, shirts, sunglasses, and more
While temperatures are cooling down throughout most of the country, fall fishing is just heating up. Whether you’re chasing salmon and steelhead in the Northeast, throwing big flies at muskies in the Midwest, or casting big swimbaits in the South—there is always room for more tackle.
Right now, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can score great deals on gear and apparel, from discounts on Columbia fishing shirts and hats to Oakley and Ray-Ban polarized sunglasses. Check out our list below for the best fishing deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day.
Fishing Gear
- DIYMAG Strong Neodymium Rectangular Pot Magnets with Counter Bore for $7.73
- DIYMAG Strong Neodymium Magnetic Hooks for $9.51 (Save $10)
- DIYMAG Magnetic Hooks with Swivel Carabiner for $12.59 (Save $8)
- Energizer LED Headlamp for $13.59 (Save $2.41)
- Energizer LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) for $18.18 (Save $3.82)
- CRKT M16-14SFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $63.75 (Save $11.83)
- Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses for $170.40 (Save $43)
Columbia Fishing Deals
- Coleman Classic LED Flashlight for $17.65 (Save $27.35)
- Columbia PFG Fish Flag Mesh Ball Cap-Mid Crown for $22.50 (Save $7.50)
- Columbia PFG Logo Mesh Ball Cap-Low for $22.5 (Save $7.50)
- Columbia Men’s PFG Backcast III Water Short for $26.25 (Save $8)
- Columbia Men’s PFG Terminal Tackle UPF 50 Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt for $33.75 (Save $11)
- Columbia Men’s Bahama II UPF 30 Short Sleeve PFG Fishing Shirt for $37.50 (Save $12)
Coolers
- Coleman 316 Series Wheeled Hard Cooler for $42.70 (Save $73)
- Igloo Polar Cooler 100 Qt for $93.42 (Save $16.57)
- Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler for $139.99 (Save $60)
Kayaks and Boating
- Sevylor Coleman Colorado 2-Person Fishing Kayak for $309.27 (Save $170)