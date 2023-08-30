Best Garmin Deals of 2023
Get major discounts on Garmin watches, fish finders, GPS devices, and more
Garmin is one of the most well-known and well-respected outdoor tech brands. From GPS watches to fish finders to handheld GPS devices, Garmin is famous for its innovative technology and rugged performance. If you want to save on a new unit for your outdoor adventures—whether that be hiking, fishing, hunting, or backpacking—you’re in luck. Right now, some of the brand’s most popular models are deeply discounted.
Below are the best Garmin deals going on right now, including a sale on the top-rated Garmin Instinct smartwatch and the Garmin Echomap fish finder.
Best Garmin Deals
Garmin Watch Deals
- Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch for $113 (Save $38)
- Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $149 (Save $50)
- Garmin Instinct GPS Watch for $174 (Save $76)
- Garmin Instinct Tactical GPS Watch for $207 (Save $94)
- Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch for $264 (Save $86)
- Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Running Watch for $274 (Save $46)
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition GPS Smartwatch for $399 (Save $550)
Garmin Fish Finder Deals
- Garmin Striker 4 Fish Finder with Transducer for $112 (Save $28)
- Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle for $199 (Save $20)
- Garmin Echomap Ultra 126sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with Transducer for $1,599 (Save $1,200)