We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

When it comes to buying gifts for female gun owners, I’m a firm believer that for a lot of things, there’s no difference between what you would get a woman vs. what you would get a man. However, even I have to admit that there are some things my husband owns that I don’t love (looking at you, way-too-bulky range bag).

If you’re shopping for a gal who shoots or hunts, there are a bunch of great present ideas out there. Below—based on my personal experience as a woman who hunts and shoots—are the best gifts for female gun owners to snag this year, from slim-fit electronic ear muffs to a stylish Beretta shooting vest.

Best Gun Case: Pelican Vault Case

Best for Travel Check Price

Think of Pelican like the Yeti of gun cases. They’re known for being extremely durable and rugged—tough enough to protect her guns on the go, no matter where she’s headed. From the best-selling Vault line, you can choose between a single or double rifle case, each of which feature secure push-button latches, four dense layers of foam, and wheels for easy transporting. Plus, the case itself is made of weather-resistant, crushproof material.

Best Range Bag: Exos Range Bag

Best for the Range Check Price

If her home away from home is the shooting range, she’ll need something to tote all her gear around. Enter the Exos Range Bag, which has nearly 4,000 rave reviews on Amazon. Available in 10 colors and prints—including leopard print and camo—it’s made of 600-denier weather-resistant nylon and has a plethora of pockets for organization and storage. It can hold up to five magazines in the spacious main compartment.

Best Hearing Protection: Walker’s Razor Series Slim Shooter Electronic Ear Muffs

Best Hearing Protection Check Price

Prevent your giftee from damaging their ears the next time they pull the trigger with a pair of Walker’s Razor Series Slim Electronic Ear Muffs. The slim-fit muffs will hug their ear, blocking out loud blasts yet still allowing them to hear outside noises via the sound amplification technology. They come in 20 prints and colors and, according to more than 50,000 Amazon reviewers, are comfortable and easy to use.

Best Shooting Glasses: Ducks Unlimited Shooting Glasses

Best Shooting Glasses Check Price

Ducks Unlimited partnered with popular safety eyewear brand Pyramex to create these tough-tested shooting glasses. The kit comes with 5 interchangeable polycarbonate lenses in clear, amber, sunblock bronze, orange, and vermilion. It also includes a neoprene carrying case, cleaning cloth, and breakaway cord.

Best for Pistol Owners: Maglula UpLULA Universal Pistol Magazine Loader

Best for Pistol Owners Check Price

I’ve learned the hard way that loading pistol mags is not fun, at least not for my small hands. Compatible with both single- and double-stack magazines, this universal loader is easy to use and will help your giftee load up faster with less stress on their hands. It’s available in a rainbow of colors and has nearly 1,000 5-star reviews from Cabela’s shoppers.

Best for Target Practice: Splatterburst Targets

Best for Target Practice Check Price

Whether she’s shooting at the range or partaking in a few rounds in the backyard, help her with a pack of the ever popular Splatterburst Targets, which have more than 22,000 glowing reviews (pun intended). I use these targets and love that the fluorescent yellow makes it easy to see where your shot landed no matter the visibility conditions or distance. They come in packs of 10, 25, or 50.

Best Women’s Shooting Apparel: Beretta Women’s Silver Pigeon Evo Shooting Vest

Best Women's Shooting Apparel Check Price

I’m a strong believer that when you feel good, you shoot good. Hence, where a stylish shooting vest can come in handy for the female gun owner in your life. This one from Beretta boasts the brand’s trademark high quality and durability. Available in three color combinations and in women’s sizes XS to 3XL, the figure-hugging vest is made of breathable mesh and, according to one reviewer, “has all the right pockets in all the right places.”

Best for the Rifle Shooter: Girls With Guns BakTrak Vapor Rifle Sling

Best for the Rifle Shooter Check Price

All you have to do is look at the brand—Girls with Guns—to know that this is a good choice for any female shooter who owns a rifle (their slogan is “Designed by women for women”). The silicone rubber backing provides extra grip so it isn’t sliding off her shoulder, and the strap itself is rated for up to 500 pounds. It also features easy-to-adjust buckles and a muted camo print.

Best Shooting Aid: Primos Trigger Stick Gen 3

Best Shooting Aid Check Price

Help her shoot more accurately—and prevent her arms from getting sore and fatigued—with this Primos shooting stick. It helps eliminate human error from unnecessary wobbles or movement that come from tired muscles or an overexcited hunter. This one has received positive reviews from thousands of Amazon customers for its stability, light weight, and durability. Plus, it can extend tall enough to be used from a standing position.

Best for Ammo: Magpul Daka Bags

Best for Ammo Check Price

My husband might be okay lugging a clunky ammo box to the range—but I am not about that life. Instead, I’d rather fill these lightweight Magpul bags with the ammo I’ll be needing for the day and toss them into my range bag. Made of water-resistant polymer with super secure zippers, they come in a variety of sizes and are tough enough to withstand quite a beating.

Best Jewelry: Story 12 Gauge Faux Bullet Earrings

Struggling to find something for the gun gal who has everything? Consider these faux bullet earrings, which are silver gold plated and look just like a 12 gauge shotgun shell. You know how the saying goes: You can take the girl out of the range but you can’t take the range out of the girl. She can wear these anytime, anywhere.

Best for the Wife: Groove Life Stackable Rings

Best for the Wife Check Price

I wore my rings shooting once, and that’s all it took for me to realize I hated it. My engagement ring kept knocking around and the wedding band dug into my finger. These stackable rings from Groove Life saved me (and my skin). Not only do they come in a plethora of camouflage patterns perfect for heading out into the field, but they’re also extremely comfortable and are made of medical-grade silicone with ridges along the inside that allow for breathability and flexibility.

Best Tactical Pants: Under Armour Women’s Tactical Patrol Pants II

Best Tactical Pants Check Price

The problem with a lot of women’s hunting and shooting gear is that the apparel is just shrunken-down men’s clothing—which isn’t exactly comfortable or flattering 99% of the time. These tactical pants from Under Armour, however, are a real win. Available in six earth tones and two camo patterns, the pants come in women’s sizes 0 to 20 and are made with tough sweat-wicking ripstop material. They have plenty of spacious cargo pockets for your giftee to stash all her things.

Best for the Pistol Owner: Sig Sauer Red Dot Sight

If she struggles to use the iron sights on her pistol or just wants to upgrade her gun, she’ll love this red dot sight from Sig Sauer. It’s simple to sight in and has eight different brightness levels. Boasting a 10-year battery life, the sight automatically turns on when it senses motion—a great convenience for any shooter.